CSA league: Faf du Plessis to lead Johannesburg Super Kings

South Africa's Faf du Plessis is set to lead Johannesburg Super Kings in the CSA T20 league, starting next year. Du Plessis is one of the franchise's five direct signings (for $375,000). The franchise, owned by Chennai Super Kings Sports Limited, has also signed England all-rounder Moeen Ali for $400,000. Both Faf and Moeen have been integral players for the Yellow Army.

Context Why does this story matter?

In July, CSA announced the launch of a new franchise-based T20 league in association with broadcaster SuperSport.

The new tournament comes as another effort from CSA to popularize franchise-based T20 cricket in the country.

Several star players from around the world are expected to take part in the tournament.

Du Plessis and Moeen are set to team up with the Yellow Army.

Duo Du Plessis, Moeen have been pivotal for CSK

Du Plessis was a part of the Chennai Super Kings from 2011-21, barring IPL 2016-17, wherein CSK faced suspension. The four-time winners couldn't retain the former in the 2022 auction, eventually losing him to RCB. He has represented the Yellow Army in 100 IPL matches. Besides, Moeen joined CSK in 2021. He has been a marquee all-rounder for them ever since.

Players Other players signed by Johannesburg

The Johannesburg franchise has also picked some of the players CSK signed in 2022. Sri Lanka's spinner Maheesh Theekshana, who troubled the batters in IPL 2022, has been roped in for $200,000. Meanwhile, West Indies all-rounder Romario Shepherd ($175,000) and South African fast bowler Gerald Coetzee ($50,000) have also been drafted by the franchise for the CSK T20 league.

Coaching staff Stephen Fleming would be the head coach

Johannesburg have also retained some members of the coaching staff from CSK. Stephen Fleming will be the franchise's head coach, while Eric Simons would be his deputy. It is understood that former SA all-rounder Albie Morkel would also be a part of the coaching staff. Morkel was CSK's mainstay all-rounder between 2008 and 2013. He won the IPL with CSK in 2010 and 2011.