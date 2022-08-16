Sports

Former BCCI secretary Amitabh Choudhary dies of cardiac arrest

Choudhary served as Team India's manager on the 2005-06 Zimbabwe tour

Former secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Amitabh Choudhary, died of cardiac arrest on Tuesday. Choudhary, 58, also served as the president of the Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA) for over a decade. He was Team India's manager in 2005-06 on the Zimbabwe tour. Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren condoled the demise of Amitabh Choudhary, also a former IPS.

Jharkhand Choudhary shaped Jharkhand cricket

Choudhary worked his fingers to the bone in shaping Jharkhand cricket. Under him, Ranchi became the headquarters of Jharkhand cricket as the base was shifted from Jamshedpur. In 2013, the JSCA International Stadium Complex was inaugurated in his supervision. One end of the stadium was named after him. It is also the home ground of former Indian captain MS Dhoni.

Void Difficult to fill the void in Jharkhand: Anirudh Chaudhary

Former BCCI treasurer Anirudh Chaudhry, a colleague of Amitabh, also condoled the death of the latter. "Amitabh's contribution to the game of cricket in Jharkhand was immense. He will be missed by JSCA and it will be difficult to fill the void left by him in Jharkhand. I offer my condolences to his family, friends and well wishers," he told The Indian Express.