FIFA suspends All India Football Federation: All we know

Written by Parth Dhall Aug 16, 2022, 11:30 am 2 min read

In what comes as a shocking piece of news, FIFA has suspended the All India Football Federation (AIFF) with immediate effect due to "undue influence from third parties". FIFA informed about the development in a statement. As a result, India won't be able to host the Under-17 women's football World Cup, which is scheduled to be held between October 11 and 30.

Ban The official statement of FIFA

This is the first time in 85 years that the Indian football federation has been banned. "The suspension will be lifted once an order to set up a committee of administrators to assume the powers of the AIFF Executive Committee has been repealed and the AIFF administration regains full control of the AIFF's daily affairs," read a statement from FIFA.

Developments Supreme Court suspended Praful Patel in May

In May this year, the Supreme Court suspended Praful Patel as AIFF president for refraining from elections due in December 2020. Therefore, a three-member Committee of Administrators (CoA), headed by judge AR Dave, was appointed to manage to affairs of the football federation. In August, FIFA urged the executive committee of AIFF to hold elections as per the schedule.

Warning FIFA had warned AIFF of this outcome

FIFA first warned of suspending the AIFF on August 5. It stated that India would be stripped of its rights to host the women's U-17 WC. The warning followed Supreme Court's directive to hold elections of the federation. Notably, the elections would now be held on August 28, with the poll process starting on August 13. The Supreme Court has approved the CoA-proposed timeline.