Robert Lewandowski joins Barcelona: Decoding his Bundesliga records

Barcelona have signed veteran Polish striker Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich. Lewandowski has signed a four-year deal after Barca shelled out a whopping £42.6m to sign the striker who had a year left in his contract. Lewandowski spent eight seasons with Bayern and another four with Borussia Dortmund previously. In these 12 seasons, he etched his name in Bundesliga folklore. We decode his records.

Lewandowski bossed the show in Germany's top-flight division for both Dortmund and Bayern.

He won multiple Bundesliga crowns and set a host of records.

His goal-scoring form was at another level. He was highly consistent and can be regarded as one of the best ever to grace the league.

His numbers are extraordinary and that's why Barca were desperate to land him.

Dortmund Lewy scored 74 Bundesliga goals for Dortmund

In 131 Bundesliga matches for Dortmund, Lewy scored 74 goals and made 20 assists. He is still the seventh-highest scorer for Dortmund in the Bundesliga. Lewy scored 20-plus Bundesliga goals in three successive campaigns for the club before joining Bayern. He helped Dortmund win two Bundesliga honors in 2010-11 and 2011-12.

Bayern 238 goals in 253 Bundesliga outings for Bayern

Lewandowski moved to Bayern in 2014 and the rest is history. In 253 league matches, he scored a staggering 238 goals and registered 35 assists. He managed 15-plus league goals in each of his eight seasons at the club. He is the second-highest scorer for Bayern in the Bundesliga with 238 goals. Only Gerd Muller (365) is ahead of Lewy.

Success Eight successive league honors with Bayern

Lewy won eight successive Bundesliga titles with Bayern. He won the Player of the Season award in 2016-17 and 2019-20. He won two Player of the Month and three Goal of the Month awards. He finished as Bundesliga's top scorer in seven of the eight seasons while representing Bayern. On nine occasions he was named in Bundesliga Team of the Season (7 with Bayern).

Do you know? Only behind Gerd Muller in terms of these records

Lewandowski managed to net 16 hat-tricks in the Bundesliga. He is only behind Gerd Muller, who managed to net 32 hat-tricks. Lewy scored 312 Bundesliga goals in total. He is only the second player after Muller (365) to net 300-plus league goals.

Records Notable goal-scoring records held by Lewandowski

Lewandowski holds the record for most away goals scored by a player in the Bundesliga (126). The veteran striker has the record for scoring the most goals in a single Bundesliga campaign (41). He achieved the mark in 2020-21, getting past Muller's tally of 40. Lewandowski has the joint-best record for the highest number of goals scored in a season at home (27).

Feats Highest numbers of goals in a calendar year

In 2021, Lewandowski smashed the highest number of goals scored in a calendar year (43). He holds the record for the highest number of goals scored in a game by a substitute - five. Lewandowski has scored the most goals by a foreign player in the Bundesliga (312). He also holds the record for scoring in the most number of consecutive matchdays (11).

Information Lewy was a consistent force

Lewandowski netted 35 goals in the Bundesliga 2021-22 season. He also managed 3 assists. He scored 15-plus Bundesliga goals for 11 successive seasons. His tally since 2011-12 reads: 22, 24, 20, 17, 30, 30, 29, 22, 34, 41, and 35.