Decoding the possible replacements for Robert Lewandowski at Bayern Munich

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jul 23, 2022, 05:12 pm 3 min read

Lewandowski is the second-highest scorer for Bayern (Photo credit: Twitter/@ewy_official)

Barcelona have signed Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich on a four-year contract worth £42.6m. The striker who had a year left in his contract had said in May that his story at Bayern was over. Lewandowski spent eight seasons with Bayern and went on to register 344 goals in 375 matches. Bayern now need a striker to replace Lewy. We decode the options.

Why does this story matter?

Bayern didn't want Lewy to leave given his impact over the last eight seasons. Scoring goals was his bread and butter.

He played a significant role in helping the club win a plethora of trophies including the Champions League.

Replacing a prolific scorer like him in the ongoing summer transfer window will be difficult.

However, Bayern need to act quickly and seek options.

Ronaldo Cristiano Ronaldo is available

Cristiano Ronaldo wants to leave Manchester United and his agent Jorge Mendes offered him to a host of clubs including Bayern. Although the Bavarians have ruled out a move for Ronaldo, there is a slight possibility for a move to go through. At 37, Ronaldo isn't a long-term option but he can give Bayern the goals. He was United's top scorer last season (24).

Werner Chelsea's Timo Werner can be an option

As per Sky Sports, Timo Werner is said to be miffed with manager Thomas Tuchel given the skepticism on the player. The former RB Leipzig star wants regular game time. Across two seasons, he has managed 23 goals in 89 games for Chelsea. He knows the Bundesliga well and enjoyed success there. Chelsea will want a substantial fee if Werner is to leave.

Kane Harry Kane holds interest

Bayern are interested in Tottenham's Harry Kane. The England skipper is believed to be the number one priority. Bayern manager Julian Nagelsmann stated a move for Kane will be difficult as he would be too expensive. Bayern want to see how the future pans out. Tottenham consider Kane as untouchable and had rejected a massive bid from Manchester City last summer.

Memphis Memphis Depay can bring value

Memphis Depay arrived at Barcelona last season under former manager Ronald Koeman and despite a decent return of 13 goals, he finds himself down the pecking order. Xavi, who took over as Barca manager in November 2021, signed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in January. And now, Lewy has arrived to be the number one choice. Barca are open to let Memphis go for around £20m.

Aubameyang Aubameyang can be a surprise choice

Auba arrived at Barca from Arsenal and straightaway made an impact (13 goals). However, with Lewy's arrival, Auba automatically becomes the second choice. If Bayern come calling, Auba will have a chance to lead the line and Barca can get a decent amount. Auba was a star at Borussia Dortmund, scoring 141 goals in 213 appearances. He also impressed at Arsenal, scoring 92 goals.