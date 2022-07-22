Sports

Jesse Lingard signs for Nottingham Forest: Decoding his stats

Jesse Lingard has signed for Nottingham Forest (Photo credit: Twitter/@NFFC)

Jesse Lingard has finally signed for a new club after leaving Manchester United as a free agent this summer. England international Lingard has joined newly promoted side Nottingham Forest. He has signed a one-year deal. Lingard had held talks with Everton and West Ham United but decided to join Forest, becoming their 11th summer signing. He will wear the number 10 jersey.

Lingard knew his next destination had to be a wise one and game time is something he will expect.

He had earlier spent half a season on loan at West Ham in the 2020-21 season, nut decided against joining David Moyes' side.

The versatile player had also held talks with the Toffees and that too didn't materialize.

He is a good signing for Forest.

Stats A look at the career stats of Lingard

Lingard made 232 appearances for Manchester United, scoring 35 times and making 19 assists. His most prolific season was in 2017-18 when he netted 13 goals and clocked six assists. In 16 games for West Ham, he scored nine goals and made 4 assists. He also spent his time on loans at Leicester, Birmingham City (6 goals), Brighton (4 goals), and Derby (2 goals).

PL stats A look at his overall numbers in the Premier League

In 165 Premier League appearances, Lingard has netted 29 goals, besides registering 14 assists. His tally includes two penalties. Out of his 228 shots, 97 have been on target. He has hit the woodwork six times. Lingard has missed 20 big chances, besides creating 21 of them. He has also clocked 33 through balls and 75 accurate long balls.

Success Lingard played a key role in helping United win trophies

Lingard has won four trophies with United. In 2015-16, he played a key role in helping the side win the FA Cup. In 2016-17, he netted a goal in the final of the Carabao Cup as United beat Southampton 3-2. He also scored in the 2016 Community Shield match against Leicester. He also won the Europa League with United in 2016-17.

Information Two individual awards in the PL

He has won one Premier League Player of the Month award in April 2021 while playing for West Ham. He has also scooped one Goal of the Month award in the 2020-21 season.

