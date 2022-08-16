Sports

Ireland all-rounder Kevin O'Brien retires from international cricket

Written by Parth Dhall Aug 16, 2022, 04:03 pm 2 min read

Ireland all-rounder, Kevin O'Brien, has announced his retirement from international cricket. The Irish star informed about the development on Tuesday. Kevin will be remembered for his record-breaking 113 in the ICC World Cup 2011 against England in Bangalore. The star all-rounder represented Ireland in 110 T20Is, 153 ODIs, and three Tests. Last year, the 38-year-old called time on his ODI career.

Twitter Post Here is the official statement

ODIs A look at his illustrious ODI career

Kevin made his ODI debut in June 2006 against England in Belfast. Although Ireland lost the match, he took a wicket and struck a handy 35. In a career spanning over a decade, Kevin racked up 3,619 runs at an average of 29.42 (2 tons and 18 fifties). He also scalped 114 wickets with the best match haul of 4/13.

Records Here are his notable feats

Kevin finishes as Ireland's third-highest run-scorer in ODI cricket. He is only behind Paul Stirling (5,172) and William Porterfield (4,343) on the tally. He also has the most ODI wickets for Ireland. In fact, he is the only Irish bowler with over 100 ODI wickets. Kevin is the only Irish player to have completed the double of 1,000 runs and 100 wickets (ODIs).

Match-winner Kevin played a blinder in 2011 WC

Kevin has been a match-winner for Ireland across formats. He wreaked havoc in Bengaluru in the 2011 World Cup as Ireland registered a memorable win against England. His 113-run knock helped Ireland chase a mammoth 328. To date, it remains the fastest century (50 balls) at a 50-over World Cup. He also fired 84* (47) to secure a tie against Pakistan in 2013.

T20Is, Tests His record in T20Is and Tests

Kevin slammed 1,973 runs from 110 T20Is at a strike rate of 130.92. The tally includes one century and five fifty. He also snapped up 58 wickets at an average of 19.81. Kevin is one of few players to have registered a century in each of the three formats. He scored one in his maiden Test, against Pakistan at Malahide.