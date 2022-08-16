Sports

WI vs NZ, 1st ODI: Preview, stats, and Fantasy XI

After securing a 2-1 win in the T20Is, the New Zealand cricket team will hope to stop hosts West Indies in the ODI series. The first of three-match ODI series starts tomorrow. WI need a source of inspiration from somewhere to arrest their current slump. They lost 0-3 to Bangladesh and 1-4 to India. Meanwhile, the Kiwis have been in top form.

The pitch at the Kensington Oval will have soemthing for both batters and bowlers. The team which bats first needs to put up a respectable score in order to stay in the game. Teams chasing here have won 23 ODIs. The match will start at 11:30 PM IST. One can stream the match live on the Fancode app (paid subscription).

WI are in search of a desperate win to start the series well. After being battered by Bangladesh and India, the Nicholas Pooran-led side will need to come up with the goods. A lot is riding on the Windies batting unit and there is promise in the ranks. In bowling, Alzarri Joseph will lead the attack. All-rounder Jason Holder is a key asset.

The good news for New Zealand is the presence of Kane Williamson. The regular skipper will want to be among the runs to start well. NZ are enjoying a good run of form and have won three successive ODI series. NZ have all their main stars in the mix which could test the Windies. Quality pacers Tim Southee and Trent Boult can cause problems.

West Indies probable XI: Shai Hope (wk), Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Keemo Paul, Jayden Seales. New Zealand probable XI: Tom Latham (wk), Martin Guptill, Kane Williamson (c), Devon Conway, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Trent Boult.

The two teams have met on 65 occasions in ODIs. WI have the edge with 30 wins. NZ have claimed 28 victories. 7 matches have not had any results.

Dream11 Fantasy option 1: Shai Hope (vc), Kane Williamson, Martin Guptill, Brandon King, Jason Holder, Daryl Mitchell (c), Mitchell Santner, Kyle Mayers, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, A Joseph. Dream11 Fantasy option 2: Shai Hope, Kane Williamson (vc), Devon Conway, S Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Daryl Mitchell (c), Mitchell Santner, Kyle Mayers, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, A Joseph.

Holder currently holds 146 wickets for WI in ODIs at 37.36. He is four scalps shy of 150. Pooran has 1,434 runs in ODIs at 35.85. The southpaw needs 66 runs to breach the 1,500-run mark. Besides Pooran, fellow left-handed batter Shimron Hetmyer (1,447) can also get to 1,500 runs. Williamson has 453 runs versus WI and is 47 shy of the 500-run mark.