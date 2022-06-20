Sports

WI beat BAN; Decoding the ICC World Test Championship table

Written by V Shashank Jun 20, 2022, 12:14 pm 3 min read

Kemar Roach scalped his 10th five-wicket haul in Tests (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

West Indies were all over Bangladesh in the concluded first Test in North Sound. It was their 13th win over the Bangla Tigers in Tests. Windies, with a 1-0 lead in the two-match series, are well in control to pocket a second consecutive series win at home. Meanwhile, Bangladesh's situation has worsened in the updated ICC World Test championship 2021-23 table.

First Test Shakib fights back; Roach pockets 10th Test five-for

WI bundled out Bangladesh on 103 after electing to field. Shakib's 51 was a huge plus for the Tigers. For Windies, Jayden Seales and Alzarri Joseph claimed three-fors each. Kraigg Brathwaite and Blackwood's fifties stood out as the hosts compiled 265. Later, Roach's 5/53 tore apart Bangladesh but not before Shakib and Nurul hammered fifties each. Windies eventually got the job done.

Information West Indies' situation after a win in North Sound

WI are seated sixth on the WTC table. They have bettered their points percentage of 43.75. At present, the Windies have three wins, three losses, and two draws. Post the series versus Bangladesh, WI will tour SA and Australia for two Tests each.

Australia Australia seated atop the ICC WTC 2021-23 standings

Australia are at the top of the heap (PCT 75). They clinched a 4-0 win in the Ashes 2021-22 and later, a 1-0 win in Pakistan. They have 75 points from five wins and three draws. Up next, they will be facing SL (two Tests) and India (four Tests) in the away series. Later, they will host WI (two Tests) and SA (three Tests).

SA, IND SA seated close to Australia; India stay unmoved at third

SA have gathered a PCT of 71.43 from five wins and two losses across three series. They will tour England (three Tests), host WI (two Tests), and visit Australia (three Tests). Meanwhile, India (58.33) have six wins, two draws, and three losses from four series. They will travel to England for the one rescheduled Test, host Australia (four Tests), and tour Bangladesh (two Tests).

SL, PAK Sri Lanka, Pakistan stay afloat in the middle

SL enjoy a points percentage of 55.56. They have three wins, two losses, and one draw across three series. They will host Australia and Pakistan (two Tests each). Later, they will tour NZ (two Tests). Meanwhile, Pakistan (52.38) have claimed three wins, two losses, and as many draws. They will tour SL (two Tests) followed by hosting England (three Tests) and NZ (two Tests).

NZ New Zealand stay low in ICC WTC Standings

New Zealand, who were the inaugural WTC champions, are placed seventh in the standings. They have a points percentage of 29.17. NZ have won two Tests, besides losing five and drawing one. NZ would be raring to avoid a three-nil whitewash defeat versus England at Headingley. This is their fourth series in the ongoing WTC 2021-23 cycle.

ENG, BAN England, Bangladesh languish at the bottom

England have a 2-0 lead over the Kiwis in the three-match series underway. They have a points percentage of 23.81. They have three wins, seven losses, and four draws in the ongoing cycle. Meanwhile, Bangladesh's position has deteriorated further (PCT 14.81). So far, they have claimed one win, seven losses, and a draw. They next face Windies in the second Test starting June 24.