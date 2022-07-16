Sports

Yasir Shah becomes fifth-highest wicket-taker for Pakistan in Tests

Written by V Shashank Edited by Rajdeep Saha Jul 16, 2022, 04:30 pm 3 min read

Yasir Shah has the fifth-most wickets for Pakistan in Tests (Source: Twitter/@TheRealPCB)

Pakistan's ace leg-spinner Yasir Shah chronicled a monumental feat on Day 1 of the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle. The 36-year-old made short work of Angelo Mathews (0) to register his second wicket of the innings. In the process, he steered clear of Abdul Qadir to rank as the fifth-highest wicket-taker for Pakistan in Tests. We decode his stats.

Wickets Fifth-highest wicket-taker for Pakistan

Yasir, who last played a Test in 2021, claimed figures worth 2/66 from 21 overs. He now has 237 Test scalps at 31.10. He trumped Abdul Qadir (236) to become the fifth-highest wicket-taker for Pakistan in the purest format (237). The right-arm spinner ranks behind Wasim Akram (414), Waqar Younis (373), Imran Khan (362), and Danish Kaneria (261).

Context Why does this story matter?

Yasir's return has bolstered Pakistan's spin attack.

They lacked the firepower in the home series against Australia.

They eventually paid the price, losing the series by 1-0.

Yasir was one of the linchpins in Pakistan's 2-1 win in SL during the tour of 2015.

He bagged the Player of the Series title.

He would be hoping for a similar show on the conditions offered.

Information Yasir's performance in 2015 tour of Sri Lanka

Yasir was an absolute menace for the Lankans in 2015. He bagged 24 wickets at 19.33. He claimed three five-wicket hauls on the tour. His best figures in an innings read 7/76. He played a pivotal role in overpowering the Lankans in the decider.

Wickets Sixth-highest wicket-taker against SL for Pakistan (Tests)

To date, Yasir has recorded 44 Test scalps against Sri Lanka. As per ESPNcricinfo, he has the sixth-most scalps by a Pakistan bowler in Tests against the Lankans. He ranks behind Saeed Ajmal (66), Wasim(63), Waqar (56), Junaid Khan (50), and Imran (46). However, he has the joint most five-wicket hauls for Pakistan versus SL alongside Junaid (five).

Stats A look at Yasir's Test career

Yasir has pocketed 14 wickets across four Tests played at home. He averages 36.50 with the best figures in an innings as 4/58. At neutral venues, Yasir has compiled 116 scalps at 24.56. He has snared eight five-wicket hauls in an innings, with career-best figures worth 8/41. Meanwhile, he has affected 107 dismissals in overseas Tests.

Test How has the first Test panned out?

Pakistan folded SL on 222 after being asked to bowl. Dimuth Karunaratne (1) was dismissed cheaply, but SL found an able stand in Oshada Fernando and Kusal Mendis. The duo added 49 runs for the second wicket. SL lost wickets at frequent intervals but were saved from a humiliating score, courtesy of Dinesh Chandimal (76). Shaheen Afridi (4/58) was the pick of Pakistan bowlers.