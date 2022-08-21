Bundesliga 2022-23: Sadio Mane shines as Bayern demolish VfL Bochum
Sadio Mane kept his solid form intact for Bayern Munich as the reigning Bundesliga champions thrashed VfL Bochum 7-0. Mane scored twice for the Bavarians, who were 4-0 up in the first half before adding another three in the second. The win sees Bayern back at the top of the standings. Bayern have maintained a 100% record this season. Here's more.
Bayern, who won the German Super Cup, have tasted success in each of their three games in the Bundesliga 2022-23 season. They have gone on to score a whopping 15 goals, conceding one. They are the only Bundesliga side with a 100% record.
Having played four games across competitions, Bayern's new arrival Mane has already netted four goals. Mane is the joint-highest scorer in the Bundesliga with three goals. Fellow Bayern star Jamal Musiala and Mainz striker Karim Onisiwo are the others with three goals.
Bayern have scored 11 first-half goals in the first three matchdays of the 2022-23 Bundesliga season. As per Opta, this is more than any other team which has ever scored in the first 45 minutes over the first three matchdays of a campaign in the competition. Bayern netted four tonight and had got two versus Wolfsburg and another three versus Frankfurt.