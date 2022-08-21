Sports

Bundesliga 2022-23: Sadio Mane shines as Bayern demolish VfL Bochum

Written by Rajdeep Saha Aug 21, 2022, 10:54 pm 2 min read

Sadio Mane was on song for Bayern (Photo credit: Twitter/@FCBayernEN)

Sadio Mane kept his solid form intact for Bayern Munich as the reigning Bundesliga champions thrashed VfL Bochum 7-0. Mane scored twice for the Bavarians, who were 4-0 up in the first half before adding another three in the second. The win sees Bayern back at the top of the standings. Bayern have maintained a 100% record this season. Here's more.

Do you know? 15 goals for Bayern across three Bundesliga matches

Bayern, who won the German Super Cup, have tasted success in each of their three games in the Bundesliga 2022-23 season. They have gone on to score a whopping 15 goals, conceding one. They are the only Bundesliga side with a 100% record.

Information Mane is now the joint-highest goal-scorer in Bundesliga 2022-23

Having played four games across competitions, Bayern's new arrival Mane has already netted four goals. Mane is the joint-highest scorer in the Bundesliga with three goals. Fellow Bayern star Jamal Musiala and Mainz striker Karim Onisiwo are the others with three goals.

Record Bayern smash a new record

Bayern have scored 11 first-half goals in the first three matchdays of the 2022-23 Bundesliga season. As per Opta, this is more than any other team which has ever scored in the first 45 minutes over the first three matchdays of a campaign in the competition. Bayern netted four tonight and had got two versus Wolfsburg and another three versus Frankfurt.