Korea Open: Ekaterina Alexandrova beats Jelena Ostapenko to win title

Written by Rajdeep Saha Sep 25, 2022, 01:48 pm 2 min read

Alexandrova has reigned supreme (Photo credit: Twitter/@WTA)

Second seed Ekaterina Alexandrova overcame top seed Jelena Ostapenko in straight sets to win the 2022 Korea Open in Seoul. Alexandrova enjoyed a 7-6, 6-0 win to lift her second women's singles title in 2022. The Korea Open used to be WTA international till 2020. In 2021, it was WTA 125 and is now changed to WTA 250. Here are the key details.

Do you know? A look at the match stats

Alexandrova served six aces compared to Ostapenko's three. However the former made four double faults compared to Ostpenko's three. Alexandrova had a 75% win on the first serve. She converted six out of seven break points. In total, she won 74 points.

Journey Alexandrova's journey in the tourney

In the opening round, Alexandrova beat Asia Muhammad 6-1, 3-6, 6-1. In the round of 16, she overcame Han Na-lae 6-1, 6-3. In the quarters, she beat Lulu Radovic 7-5, 7-6. Alexandrova reached the final after securing a 6-2, 6-4 victory over Tatjana Maria. And now, she overcame Ostapenko in straight sets.

Twitter Post Moment!

Wait for a heartwarming moment at the end 🥹🫰



Defeating top seed Ostapenko 7-6(4), 6-0 in the final, Ekaterina Alexandrova is the champion in Seoul!#HanaBankKoreaOpen pic.twitter.com/4TB5FIRBwc — wta (@WTA) September 25, 2022

Wins 2nd title for Alexandrova in 2022

Russian star Alexandrova now has a 32-16 win-loss record in 2022. She has clinched her second title this season after having earlier won the s'Hertogenbosch in June. She has a 2-0 record in finals this year. Overall, the player has lifted her third career title in women's singles. She also claimed a fifth Top 20 win of the season.

Information Alexandrova has a 3-2 win-loss record over Ostapenko

Ostapenko and Alexandrova had split their four meetings on the WTA Tour prior to this match. Alexandrova had also won their last duel, which came in Madrid this year, prevailing 6-2, 4-6, 6-4. Meanwhile, her overall head-to-head lead over Ostapenko is 5-2.