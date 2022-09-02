Sports

US Open: Sabalenka, Muguruza storm into the third round

Written by V Shashank Sep 02, 2022, 02:20 pm 2 min read

Sabalenka staged a scintillating comeback to enter the third round (Source: Twitter/@WTA)

World number six Aryna Sabalenka willed herself to an arduous win over Estonian Kaia Kanepi in the second round of the 2022 US Open. She bested the latter 2-6, 7-6(8), 6-4 to rally into the third round. The number six seed will be raring to extend the win versus Clara Rubel. Meanwhile, Garbine Muguruza made light work of Linda Fruhvirtova to proceed further.

Stats A look at the key match stats

Kanepi served nine aces compared to Sabalenka's 5. The latter also conceded more double faults (11) to her rival's five. Sabalenka notched a 63% win on the first serve which was lower than Kanepi (74%). She converted four of her six break points as Kanepi converted five out of nine. The Belarusian won a total of 97 points which was also lower than Kanepi.

US Open Sabalenka's run at the US Open

Sabalenka has raced to a 12-4 record at the US Open. Her best run was during the 2021 edition of the hard-court Slam, wherein she reached the semi-finals. However, she failed to get past Canadian Leylah Fernandez (6-7, 6-4, 4-6). Overall, Sabalenka owns a 33-18 record across Slams and is chasing her maiden career major.

Information Sabalenka posts maiden win versus Kanepi

Notably, this was Sabalenka's maiden win over Kanepi. She had lost the last two encounters at 2022 Australian Open and 2021 Melbourne 500 Gippsland Trophy in three sets.

2022 How has Sabalenka fared in 2022?

Sabalenka has a 26-17 win-loss record in 2022. Prior to the US Open, the 10-time WTA titlist suffered a semi-final defeat at Cincinnati Masters to eventual winner Caroline Garcia (2-6, 6-4, 1-6). She succumbed to a third-round exit against Coco Gauff in the Canadian Open. Earlier this year, she tasted a 2-6, 2-6 defeat to world number one Iga Swiatek in the Stuttgart final.

Information Sabalenka to lock horns with Qualifier Clara Rubel

Sabalenka's third-round opponent would be French Qualifier Clara Rubel. Notably, the latter bested 2022 Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina 6-4, 6-4 in the first round. She then overcame Belgian Alison Van Uytvanck in three sets (6-4, 4-6, 6-4) in the second round.

Muguruza Muguruza hammers Fruhvirtova 6-0, 6-4

Muguruza, who is a two-time Grand Slam winner, made light work of Czech Fruhvirtova. She dished out six aces and garnered a total of 60 points, including 36 from serves. She is 11-10 at the US Open and has an 11-14 record in 2022 so far. She will be hoping to better her match-up against number 21 seed Petra Kvitova (1-5) on Saturday.