2022 US Open, Rafael Nadal overcomes Fabio Fognini: Key stats

Written by V Shashank Sep 02, 2022, 02:10 pm 3 min read

Spanish ace Rafael Nadal outfoxed Italy's Fabio Fognini to reach the third round of the 2022 US Open. The 22-time Grand Slam winner lost the first set but torched the latter thereafter to claim a 2-6, 6-4, 6-2, 6-1 win. Interestingly, the Spaniard has now won 20 of his past 21 US Open matches. Here are the key stats.

As per ATP, Nadal's win saw him qualify for the ATP finals for the 17th time. He is also the first singles player to grab a berth in the tourney. Meanwhile, he will be up against Richard Gasquet, who beat Miomir Kecmanovic 6-2, 6-4, 4-6, 6-4. Notably, Nadal boasts a 17-0 win record over the French in the ATP match-ups.

Nadal now owns a 14-4 win-loss record over Fognini, including wins in the last three matches. His last defeat to the Italian was during the 2019 Monte-Carlo Masters semi-final (4-6, 2-6).

Before the ongoing US Open, Nadal was stunned by Borna Coric at the Cincinnati Masters. It was Nadal's fourth loss of 2022 (he is 37-4 this year). In January, the Spaniard defied all odds to win the Australian Open, claiming a record-breaking 21st major. Nadal then went to claim a record-extending 14th Roland Garros title. He opted out of Wimbledon semi-finals due to injury.

Nadal fired four aces to Fognini's one. He won a total of 105 points. The 36-year-old converted nine of his 14 break points. Fognini made nine double faults compared to Rafa's one. The latter clocked a 67% win on the first serve.

Nadal has won four US Open titles (2010, 2013, 2017, and 2019), the joint-second-most with John McEnroe in the Open Era. By winning one more, the former will join Pete Sampras, Jimmy Connors, and Federer (5 each) at the top. Bill Tilden, William Larned, and Richard Sears lead the all-time tally (7 titles). Nadal has a win-loss record of 66-11 in the hard-court Slam.

Nadal missed the 2021 US Open, owing to a foot injury. In 2020, he decided to skip the US Open amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The Spaniard won the 2019 edition after beating Daniil Medvedev in the final. This was the first time since 2006-2008 that Nadal, Djokovic, and Federer had secured all four major titles (singles) in three consecutive years.

Ilya Ivashka beat number eight seed Hubert Hurkacaz 6-4, 4-6, 7-6(5), 6-3. Number nine seed Andrey Rublev downed South Korea's Kwon Soon-Woo 6-3, 6-0, 6-4. Argentine Diego Schwartzman trumped Alexei Popyrin 7-6(3), 7-5, 7-6(6). Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov bested American Brandon Nakashima 7-6(5), 7-5, 6-3.