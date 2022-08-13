Sports

2022 Canadian Open: Meet the four men's singles semi-finalists

The 2022 Canadian Open is reaching its closure. Number eight seed Hubert Hurkacz bested 2022 Wimbledon finalist, Nick Kyrgios, to claim a spot in the last four. He will be taking on Norway's Casper Ruud, who is coming off a clinical win over Felix Auger Aliassime. Meanwhile, Dan Evans and Pablo Carreno Busta have advanced into the semis as well. Here's more.

Hurkacz Hurkacz beats Wimbledon finalist Kyrgios

Hurkacz prevailed against Kyrgios to clinch a 7-6(4), 6-7 (5), 6-1 win in a match that lasted an hour and 46 minutes. The Pole dished out 20 aces to Kyrgios' 19. He conceded only two double faults in contrast to his rival (8). As per ATP, Hurkacz will partake in his fourth ATP Masters 1000 semi-final. He boasts a 31-13 win-loss record in 2022.

Ruud Ruud downs local favorite Aliassime

Ruud made short work of Aliassime (6-1, 6-2) to reach his sixth ATP final of the season. Notably, it's his third ATP Masters 1000 semi-final, having reached the finale and semis in Miami and Rome, respectively. He won 10 games in a row to outclass the Canadian. He now enjoys a 38-13 record in 2022, having won in Buenos Aires, Geneva, and Gstaad.

Carreno Carreno beats Qualifier Jack Draper in straight sets

Carreno outfoxed British qualifier Jack Draper 7-6(4), 6-1 to rally into the semis. The world number 23 won 77 points and converted three of his 13 break points. He hasn't dropped a set in the tournament so far. .Spanish seeks his maiden title of the year, and as per ATP, he could reach as high as world number 14 if he attains the glory.

Evans Evans overcomes Paul in an arduous affair

Evans defeated America's Tommy Paul in a stern three-setter (1-6, 6-3, 6-1). With that, the Briton reached his second career ATP Masters 1000 semi-final. Evans fired three aces and won 85 points but conceded four double faults. The 32-year-old is high on confidence, having beaten number five seed Andrey Rublev (6-4, 6-4) in R32. He has a 19-17 win-loss record to show in 2022.

Information A look at the semi-final matches

Hurkacz will be up against Ruud later tonight in their semi-final clash. The match will start at 12:30 AM IST. Meanwhile, Carreno faces Evans in the second semi-final in the early hours of Sunday (5:30 AM IST).