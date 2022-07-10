Sports

Novak Djokovic secures seventh Wimbledon title: Stats and achievements

Written by Parth Dhall Jul 10, 2022, 09:50 pm 2 min read

Top seed Novak Djokovic won a record-breaking seventh Wimbledon title after beating Australia's Nick Kyrgios in a high-octane men's singles final. The Serbian secured his fourth consecutive Wimbledon crown, having won The Championships in 2018, 2019, and 2021. Djokovic has captured his 21st Grand Slam honor, overtaking the tally of Federer, and is only behind Spain's Rafael Nadal (22). Here are the key stats.

Title Fourth consecutive Wimbledon title for Djokovic

Djokovic has won his seventh Wimbledon title. He is only behind Federer, who owns a record eight titles in the grass-court Slam. Meanwhile, Djokovic has won the Wimbledon crown for the fourth straight year. Besides winning the tournament in 2018, 2019, 2021, and 2022, he was crowned champion in 2011, 2014, and 2015. Federer and Bjorn Borg have won five consecutive titles.

Numbers A look at the notable numbers

Kyrgios was attempting to beat Djokovic, who is now 86-10 at The Championships. Notably, Djokovic has claimed his first win against Kyrgios on the ATP Tour. The latter beat Djokovic twice before (2017 Acapulco and 2017 Indian Wells). Interestingly, Kyrgios remains one of the few players to have defeated each of Djokovic, Nadal, and Roger Federer in his first encounters against them.

Feat Djokovic achieves a massive feat

As per Opta, Djokovic is the first player in the Open Era to win a Wimbledon title after dropping the first set in the quarter-finals, semi-finals, and final. Djokovic came from behind to defeat Jannik Sinner in the quarter-finals and Cameron Norrie in the semi-finals. Overall, he is the first player to do so since Ted Schroeder in 1949.

Twitter Post The Domination of the Big Three!

Grass Djokovic's win percentage on grass courts

As per Opta, Djokovic now has a win percentage of 85.8 on grass courts as far as the ATP matches are concerned. The Serbian surpassed John McEnroe on the tally, who has a win percentage of just over 85 on grass. Rod Laver (84.8%) and Sampras (83.5%) follow McEnroe. Djokovic is now only behind Federer with 86.9%.

Stats Djokovic's stats at Grand Slams

By winning his seventh Wimbledon title, Djokovic has extended his overall majors tally to 21. He has won nine of those titles at the Australian Open, the most by a man. Last year, Djokovic clinched his second Roland Garros title, while he has won the US Open thrice. The Serbian has a win-loss record of 334-47 at Grand Slams.