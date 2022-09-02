Sports

Premier League 2022-23, Man United beat Leicester 1-0: Key stats

Manchester United won a third successive match in the Premier League 2022-23 season. Erik ten Hag's side eked out a 1-0 win over Leicester City away from home on matchday 5. Jadon Sancho scored the only goal of the match in the first half. United claimed their second successive away win, keeping clean sheets in the process. Here are the key stats.

Details Points table and key stats from the match

Leicester suffered their fourth successive defeat on the spin. They have one point from five games and are 20th. United have moved to fifth as they have nine points (W3 D2). Both teams had just two shots on target and United had one less attempt (9) compared to Leicester's 10. Leicester had a 54% ball possession and had a better pass accuracy (81%).

Records Key records scripted in the match

Man united won their first game against the Foxes in the last five PL games (W2 D2). As per Opta, United have now scored in each of their last 27 games against the Foxes. As per Squawka, Leicester have lost four consecutive Premier League games for the first time since February 2017. Back then, manager Claudio Ranieri was sacked.

Information How did the match pan out?

United got the opener after Bruno Fernandes unlocked Marcus Rashford, who set up Sancho. The England international rounded the Foxes keeper to apply a finish. In the second half, David de Gea made a brilliant stop. United allowed Leicester to dominate but held their fort.