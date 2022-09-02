Sports

2022 US Open, Iga Swiatek beats Sloane Stephens: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Sep 02, 2022, 12:43 am 2 min read

Swiatek has reached the third round (Photo credit: Twitter/@WTA)

Women's singles world number one Iga Swiatek continued her run at the 2022 US Open. The Polish star beat Sloane Stephens in straight sets to reach the third round of the Grand Slam event. Swiatek won the match 6-3, 6-2. Joining Swiatek in the third round was Jessica Pegula, who beat Aliaksandra Sasnovich 6-4, 6-4. Here are the key details.

Do you know? Key stats of the match

Both players served one ace each but Stephens clocked a doub;e fault extra (1-2). Swiatek clocked a 77% win on the first serve and converted four out of 12 break points. Swiatek won 59 points in total.

Swiatek US Open: 8-3 win-loss record for Swiatek

Swiatek made her US Open debut in 2019. She was ousted in the second round by Anastasija Sevastova in three sets. In 2020, Swiatek reached the third round before being beaten 4-6, 2-6, by Victoria Azarenka. Last year, she improved further, reaching the round of 16 where she lost against Belinda Bencic in a 6-7, 3-6 affair. Overall, she has a 8-3 win-loss record.

Information Swiatek attains these numbers

Swiatek has improved her career WTA meetings with Paolini to 2-0. Prior to this win, Swiatek beat Stephens in the round of 32 at the Western & Southern Open. Swiatek has also raced to a win-loss record of 52-7 in 2022.

Do you know? Other key results in women's singles

Petra Martic knocked out fourth seed Paula Badosa 6-7, 6-1, 6-2. Belinda Bencic beat Sorana Cîrstea 3-6, 7-5, 6-2. Victoria Azarenka prevailed past Marta Kostyuk 6-2, 6-3. Lauren Davis beat Ekaterina Alexandrova 0-6, 6-4, 7-6.