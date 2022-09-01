Sports

Sri Lanka send Bangladesh packing out of Asia Cup 2022

SL beat Bangladesh to qualify for the Super Four (Photo credit: Twitter/@ICC)

Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh in a do-or-die match at the Asia Cup 2022 on Thursday. The win sees the Lankans qualify for the Super Four as the second-placed side from Group B. Batting first, the Tigers managed a challenging score of 183/7 in 20 overs. In response, SL took the game close and then sealed the deal. Here are the key stats.

SL vs BAN How did the match pan out?

Bangladesh didn't quite get the desired momentum in their innings. losing wickets at key intervals. They were 87/4 in the 11th over. Thereafter, Afif Hossain and Mahmudullah added a crucial stand of 57 runs. SL hit back, getting them in quick succession. Mosaddek Hossain ensured Bangladesh surpassed 180. In response, SL took the game close and clinched a famous win.

Shakib Shakib attains these feat in T20 cricket

Shakib Al Hasan scored 24 tonight versus SL. With this score, he surpassed the 6,000-run mark in cricket. As per ESPNcricinfo, he is now one of two cricketers to score over 6,000 runs (6,009) and pocket 400-plus wickets (419) in T20s. West Indies legend Dwayne Bravo (6,871 runs and 605 wickets) was the first to attain the feat.

Do you know? 1,500 runs for Mushfiqur

Mushfiqur Rahman had a short stay at the crease, scoring four runs. However, the senior Bangladeshi batter reached the 1,500-run mark in T20Is. He is the fourth Bangladeshi cricketer to score 1,500-plus runs.

Bangladesh Key numbers for the Bangladeshi batters

Mahmudullah scored an important 27 for Bangladesh. He has raced to 2,122 runs at 23.57. Notably, he has surpassed the tally of New Zealand's Kane Williamson (2,096). Afif Hossain scored a 24-ball 39. He smashed four fours and two sixes. Afif has raced to 749 runs at 19.71. Mosaddek Hossain scored a 9-ball 24*. He has 310 runs now at 23.84.

Information Kusal Mendis scores his 7th T20I fifty

Kusal Mendis scored as fine 60 for SL, facing 37 balls. He smashed four fours and three sixes. Kusal now has seven T20I fifties. He has also gotten past 700 T20I runs (743) at 20.63.

Hasaranga Hasaranga surpasses Steyn

Wanindu Hasaranga has raced to 65 T20I scalps at 14.14. He trumped the likes of R Ashwin and Dale Steyn (64 wickets each) and equaled Stuart Broad among the leading wicket-takers in T20Is. However, it was a pretty expensive affair even for Wanindu's standards (2/41). As per Cricbuzz, those were the most runs conceded by the leg-spinner in a T20I in Asia.