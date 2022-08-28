Sports

Mohammad Rizwan becomes Pakistan's fourth-highest run-getter (T20Is): Key stats

Mohammad Rizwan becomes Pakistan's fourth-highest run-getter (T20Is): Key stats

Written by V Shashank Edited by Rajdeep Saha Aug 28, 2022, 09:25 pm 2 min read

Rizwan struck a gutsy 43 versus India (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Pakistan opener Mohammad Rizwan doled out a crunch 42-ball 43 in the high-octane clash against India in Asia Cup 2022 on Sunday. The right-hander hammered four fours and a six before Hardik Pandya's short ball ploy put curtains on his stay. Nonetheless, the knock resulted in Rizwan climbing up the scoring charts to become Pakistan's fourth-highest run-getter in T20Is. We decode his stats.

Feat Rizwan surpasses Umar Akmal, AB de Villiers' tally

Rizwan's 43 saw him race to 1,705 runs in T20I cricket. He pipped Umar Akmal (1,690) to become the 4th-highest run-getter for Pakistan in the format. He ranks behind Babar Azam (2,696), Mohammed Hafeez (2,514), and Shoaib Malik (2,423). As per ESPNcricinfo, Rizwan has also steered clear of former South African cricketer AB de Villiers' run-count in T20Is (1,672).

Career Decoding Rizwan's T20I career

Rizwan, who debuted in the format in 2015, has compiled 1,705 runs across 57 matches. He averages a phenomenal 50.14 and has struck at 128.00. He has notched a hundred (104*) and 13 fifties At home, Rizwan has hammered 434 runs at 62.00. Meanwhile, he has slammed 917 and 354 runs at away and neutral venues, averaging 45.85 and 50.57, respectively.

2022 Rizwan averages a monstrous 55.43 in T20s (2022)

Rizwan has bossed the show in the 20-overs format in 2022. The Pakistani run machine has had splendid returns, with 887 runs across 21 matches, averaging a laud-worthy 55.43. He has clocked 10 fifties, with a best score of 83*. As for T20 Internationals, Rizwan has played only two, and managed 66 runs at 33.00.