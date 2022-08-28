Sports

Formula 1, Max Verstappen wins the Belgian GP: Key stats

Formula 1, Max Verstappen wins the Belgian GP: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Aug 28, 2022, 08:10 pm 3 min read

Verstappen has won the Belgian GP (Photo credit: Twitter/@redbullracing)

2022 Formula 1 leaders Red Bull saw Max Verstappen emerge triumphant at the Belgian Grand Prix. He finished ahead of team-mate Sergio Perez. Ferrari saw Carlos Sainz finish 3rd as Charles Leclerc ended up 6th late on with Fernando Alonso surpassing him. Mercedes driver George Russell maintained his consistency, finishing 4th as Lewis Hamilton was forced to retire. Here are the key stats.

Hamilton Hamilton forced to withdraw after collision with Alonso

Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso was involved in a collision which forced the Briton to retire from the race. Alonso drove beautifully thereafter and finished fifth for Alpine, taking crucial points. Hamilton said that Alonso was in his blindspot and he couldn't see the Alpine driver when the pair collided in the early stages at Spa.

Verstappen 71st podium finish for Verstappen

Verstappen collected his 71st podium finish. He now has 29 race wins. Verstappen has won nine races this season - Saudi Arabian GP, Emilia Romagna GP, Miami GP, Spanish GP, Azerbaijan GP, Canadian GP, French GP, Hungarian GP, and now the Belgian GP. He has enjoyed 11 podium finishes (also third in Monaco). Notably, Verstappen won the Belgian GP in 2021 as well.

Russell Russell maintains his consistency

This season has seen Russell finish fourth in Bahrain, 5th in Saudi Arabia, third in Australia, 4th in Emilia Romagna, fifth in Miami, third in Spain, fifth in Monaco, third in Baku, fourth in Canada, fourth in Austria, third in France, and 3rd in Hungary. In 13 of the 14 races this season, Russell has consistently finished within the top five.

Information Belgian GP: Which drivers finished in the top 10?

The top 10 drivers: Verstappen (Red Bull), Perez (Red Bull), Sainz (Ferrari), Russell (Mercedes), Alonso (Alpine), Leclerc (Ferrari), Esteban Econ (Alpine), Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin), P Gasly (Alpha Tauri), A Albon (Williams).

Information A look at the 2022 Constructor Standings

In terms of the Constructors, Red Bull are top with 475 points. Ferrari are second with 357 points. Mercedes are third with 316 points. Alpine are fourth with 115 points and are above McLaren (95). Alfa Romeo remain on 51 points.

Standings Verstappen marches on, Perez surpasses Leclerc

Verstappen collected 26 points from the race, including the fastest lap and has a total of 284 points. Leclerc, who ended 6th, has seen Perez surpass him in the standings. Leclerc has 186 points and Perez has a five-point lead (191). Carlos Sainz is 4th with 171 points and is above Russell (170). Alonso has raced to 51 points (9th).

Poll Is Charles Leclerc's fight over in 2022?

Do you know? 7th podium in 2022 each for Perez and Sainz

Red Bull's Perez notched his 7th podium finish in 2022. Overall, he has 22 career podium finishes. Sainz clinched his 13th podium in F1 and 7th in 2022.