Formula 1, Max Verstappen wins the Hungarian GP: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jul 31, 2022, 09:42 pm 3 min read

Verstappen has won the Hungarian GP (Photo credit: Twitter/@redbullracing)

2022 Formula 1 leaders Red Bull saw Max Verstappen emerge triumphant at the Hungarian Grand Prix. He finished ahead of Mercedes ace Lewis Hamilton, who has recorded his fifth successive podium finish. Pole-sitter George Russell lost out to Hamilton (second) after Red Bull's pit strategy. Ferrari's Carlos Sainz finished fourth ahead of Red Bull's Sergio Perez. Here are the key details.

Verstappen 70th podium finish for Verstappen

Verstappen collected his 70th podium finish. He now has 28 race wins. Verstappen has won eight races this season - Saudi Arabian GP, Emilia Romagna GP, Miami GP, Spanish GP, Azerbaijan GP, Canadian GP, French GP, and now the Hungarian GP. He has enjoyed 10 podium finishes (also third in Monaco). Notably, Verstappen won his first race here and had finished 9th last season.

Hamilton Another second position for Mercedes ace Hamilton

After three successive third-place finishes, Hamilton finished second in the French GP and clocked another number two finish here today. Prior to these two races, all of his podium finishes this season were third places. Seven-time F1 champion Hamilton's finishes this season reads as 3rd, 10th, 4th, 13th, 6th, 5th, 8th, 4th, 3rd, 3rd, 3rd, 2nd, and 2nd. Hamilton clocked his 188th podium finish.

Russell Russell maintains his consistency

This season has seen Russell finish fourth in Bahrain, 5th in Saudi Arabia, third in Australia, 4th in Emilia Romagna, fifth in Miami, third in Spain, fifth in Monaco, third in Baku, fourth in Canada, fourth in Austria, and third in France. In 12 of the 13 races this season, Russell has consistently finished within the top five.

Information Hungarian GP: Which drivers finished in the top 10?

The top 10 drivers: Verstappen (Red Bull), Hamilton (Mercedes), Russell (Mercedes), Sainz (Ferrari), Perez (Red Bull), Charles Leclerc (Ferrari), Lando Norris (McLaren), Fernando Alonso (Alpine), Esteban Econ (Alpine), and Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin).

Information A look at the 2022 Constructor Standings

In terms of the Constructors, Red Bull are top with 431 points. Ferrari are second with 334 points. Mercedes are third with 304 points. Alpine are fourth with 99 points and are above McLaren (95). Alfa Romeo remain on 51 points.

Points Verstappen gains a big lead over Leclerc

Verstappen collected 25 points from the race and has a total of 258. He has opened up a substantial gap over second-placed Leclerc, who has 178 points under his belt. Perez is third with 173 points. Russell (158) has overtaken Ferrari's Sainz (156). Hamilton has 146 points after another second-placed finish. Norris is far behind with 76 points.

Information Poor strategy costs Ferrari

Verstappen drove well and enjoyed a solid race after being 10th in qualifying. The Dutchman passed title rival Charles Leclerc twice. Ferrari were out to dominate here but poor race strategies cost them dearly. Red Bull were more precise and that helped them big time.