Sports

Poland Open: Caroline Garcia beats Ana Bogdan to win title

Poland Open: Caroline Garcia beats Ana Bogdan to win title

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jul 31, 2022, 08:20 pm 2 min read

Garcia has won the 2022 Poland Open (Photo credit: Twitter/@CaroGarcia)

Caroline Garcia beat Ana Bogdan in their women's singles final clash at the 2022 Poland Open on Sunday. Garcia won the match in straight sets and has raced to a 9-3 record in finals. World number 45, Garcia, claimed her second women's single title in 2022, besides a ninth career honor. Prior to this win, Garcia had won the 2022 Bad Homburg title.

Garcia 27-14 win-loss record for Garcia

Claiming her fifth straight win to win the tournament, Garcia has raced to a 27-14 win-loss record in 2022. Prior to this win, she suffered a quarters exit at Palermo Ladies Open and went out in the semis of the Ladies Open in Lausanne. At Wimbledon, she was ousted in the round of 16 by 2022 Prague Open winner Marie Bouzkova.

Journey Garcia's journey in the tournament

Frenchwoman Garcia started the Poland Open by beating Misaki Doi 7-5, 6-4 in the round of 32. Her next win came against Elisabetta Cocciaretto (6-3, 7-5). In the quarters, Garcia went on to down top seed and world number one Iga Swiatek. Garcia ended Swiatek's perfect record on clay this season (18-match win streak). She beat Jasmine Paolini in the semis (6-1, 6-2).

Bogdan Bogdan still awaiting her maiden career singles honor

29-year-old Romanian Bogdan has a 22-12 win-loss record in 2022 post this defeat. Ranked 108th, Bogdan is still searching for her maiden singles honor. Prior to this tournament, she had lost in the opening round of the Palermo Ladies Open and second round of the Hungarian Open. She also suffered a second-round exit at 2022 Wimbledon.

Details A look at the key details

Bogdan has already posted her career-best result after making her first WTA Tour singles final. She went on to beat lucky loser Kateryna Baindl of Ukraine 7-5, 7-5 in Saturday's first semi-final. Meanwhile, this is her second successive defeat against Garcia in the career H2H meetings. Bogdan had earlier lost to Garcia in the second round of Wimbledon five years ago.