Bangladesh thrash Zimbabwe, level series 1-1: Key stats

Written by V Shashank Jul 31, 2022, 07:51 pm 3 min read

Bangladesh humbled Zimbabwe by seven wickets in the second T20I. The visitors rode on Litton Das' half-century to pocket the 136-run chase (136/3). Earlier, off-spinner Mosaddek Hossain's five-fer made light work of Zimbabwe's top and middle-order. Sikandar Raza battled through to bash a valiant 62. With the series level at 1-1, Bangladesh will eye for glory in the decider on Tuesday. Here's more.

Match How did the second T20I pan out?

Mosaddek's heroics sent jitters down the Zimbabwean line-up. He left them reeling at 31/5, but the hosts managed a fight-back courtesy of Raza and Burl (135/8). The pair added 80 runs for the sixth wicket, with the latter contributing a pivotal 31-ball 32. Meanwhile, Hasan Mahmud (1/26) and Mustafizur (1/30) pocketed a wicket each. Bangladesh faced minor setbacks but steered themselves to a triumph.

Performance Mosaddek's 5/20 tears apart the Zimbabwean line-up

Mosaddek struck on the very first delivery of the innings. Regis Chakabva edged an arm ball bowled outside off. An in-form Wesley Madhevere threw his wicket while trying to loft a fuller delivery outside off. Craig Ervine ill-timed a reverse sweep to be caught at the first slip. Mosaddek made light work of Sean Williams and Milton Shumba in his back-to-back overs.

Information Maiden five-wicket haul for Mosaddek in T20Is

Having punched career-best figures, Mosaddek has raced to 12 T20I scalps at 19.58. As per ESPNcricinfo, these are the second-best figures by a Bangladeshi bowler in T20I cricket. Slow left-arm orthodox Elias Sunny holds the record, having scalped 5/13 against Ireland in 2012.

Performance 1,000 T20I runs for Raza

Coming in at 5/2, Raza played one of the most challenging knocks of his T20I career. In the 15th over, he smacked back-to-back fours off Mustafizur and later ran a single to clock his fifth fifty in T20Is. He chimed in a 53-ball 62, laced with four fours and a six. He has now raced to 1,040 runs at 20.39.

Runs Raza climbs up the scoring ladder

Having breached the 1,000-run mark, Raza (1,040) has become the third-highest run-getter for Zimbabwe in this format. Only Hamilton Masakadza (1,662) and Williams (1,272) have compiled more runs than Raza. The 36-year-old pipped Craig Ervine (996) to rise up the ladder. Notably, Raza's last seven scores in T20Is read 87, 18, 82*, 22, 19, 65*, and 62.

Information Mustafizur soars higher up the bowling rankings

Mustafizur (1/30) has steered clear of England quick Chris Jordan (89) to be ranked seventh-highest wicket-taker in T20 Internationals. The left-arm seamer has now compiled 90 wickets at 20.60. He eyes Ish Sodhi's tally (94). Against Zimbabwe, Mustafizur has affected 21 dismissals at 14.38 (economy: 6.96).

Knock Sixth T20I fifty for Litton

Litton slapped a terrific 33-ball 56 to ease the chase for Bangladesh. The opener went berserk from the third over, hitting a 6, 4, and 6 off Tanaka Chivanga. Unfortunately, Litton's stay was cut short by Williams, who got him out LBW. His knock was studded with six fours and two sixes. Litton now has 1,068 T20I runs (SR: 125.05).