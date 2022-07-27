Sports

Babar Azam unlocks this new milestone in Tests: Details here

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jul 27, 2022, 04:47 pm 2 min read

Babar has unlocked this new record for Pakistan (Photo credit: Twitter/@TheRealPCB)

Babar Azam has become the seventh batter in Tests for Pakistan to get past 1,000 runs as captain. Babar achieved the mark on Day 4 of the second Test between Sri Lanka and Pakistan in Galle. Chasing 508 runs to win the second Test, Pakistan are 89/1 before bad light suspended play. Earlier, Babar helped Pakistan win the first Test. Here's more.

List Babar joins an elite list of Pakistani captains

Babar has joined an exclusive list of Pakistani captains to score 1,000-plus runs in Tests. Mushtaq Mohammad (1,035), Saleem Malik (1,047), Javed Miandad (2,354), Inzamam-ul-Haq (2,397), Imran Khan (2,408), and Misbah-ul-Haq (4,214) are the other six Pakistani skippers to have achieved this milestone.

Information Babar has a solid record as Test captain

Babar is captaining in his 13th Test. So far, he has notched eight wins, two draws, and two losses as the captain of Pakistan in Tests. He has a win percentage of 61.53. He has the best record as captain for Pakistan (minimum 10 Tests).

Records Records smashed by Babar in the first SL-PAK Test

Babar scored 119 and 55 in the first Test to stand out for his side. In the first innings, he slammed his seventh Test century. He followed it up with his 22nd Test fifty. On his way to 55, Babar also got past 3,000 career Test runs. Babar also became the fastest Asian to slam 10,000 international runs and the fifth-fastest overall (228 innings).

2nd Test How has the 2nd SL vs PAK Test panned out?

Sri Lanka posted 378/10 in the first innings, with Dinesh Chandimal scoring 80. Pakistan fell short with the bat, scoring 231/10. Agha Salman scored a fifty as Babar was dismissed for just 16. Lanka then rode on Dhananjaya de Silva's 109 to amass 360/8d. Chasing a target of 508, Pakistan have Babar at the crease (26*).

Do you know? Babar rises to third in the Test Rankings for Batters

In the updated ICC Test Rankings for Batters, Babar has risen to third. He has moved to a career-high rating of 874 points, replacing Steve Smith, who has dropped down to fourth. Joe Root tops the ICC Test Rankings for Batters with 923 rating points.