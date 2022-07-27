Sports

WI vs IND, 3rd ODI: Shikhar Dhawan elects to bat

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jul 27, 2022, 06:35 pm 2 min read

WI and India are set to play the 3rd T20I (Photo credit: Twitter/@BCCI)

The Indian cricket team will lock horns with West Indies in the third and final one-dayer on July 27. Having claimed a 2-0 lead in the series, the visitors will be eyeing a whitewash in the dead rubber on offer. Both the ODIs so far have gone down the wire. The news from the stadium is that Shikhar Dhawan has elected to bat.

Details Pitch report, timing, and TV listing

The Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain will host this affair. It has been a batter-friendly venue with 300-plus scores in each innings of the last two matches. Pacers can be a handful here. Passing showers are being foretold in the midway and latter stages. The match will be telecast live on DD Sports (7:00 PM IST) and live-streamed on the Fancode app.

Performers Who are the key performers?

Shreyas Iyer has hammered the Windies for 463 runs at 57.87. He has struck seven fifties in nine innings. Shubman Gill has compiled 107 runs in two outings against WI. He averages 53.50. All-rounder Kyle Mayers has scored 324 runs at 36.00 in ODIs played this year. He has also claimed five wickets. Versus India, Shai Hope has smashed 855 runs at 47.50.

Information A look at the head-to-head record in ODIs

India have a 69-63 win-loss record against the Windies in 50-overs cricket (four no-results and two ties). The Men in Blue won the 2019 tour of WI by 2-0. India had won the 2017 tour by a 3-1 margin.

Teams A look at the two teams

West Indies (Playing XI): Shai Hope (wk), Brandon King, Keacy Carty, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran (c), Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Akeal Hosein, Hayden Walsh, Jayden Seales India (Playing XI): Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson (wk), Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna

Information Presenting the changes made

Jason Holder returns to this WI side after missing the first two matches with COVID-19. Keemo Paul and Keacy Carty are in. The likes of Alzarri Joseph, Rovman Powell, and Romario Shepherd are out. India have brought back Prasidh Krishna for Avesh Khan.