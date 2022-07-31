Sports

Prague Open: Marie Bouzkova downs Anastasia Potapova to win title

Prague Open: Marie Bouzkova downs Anastasia Potapova to win title

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jul 31, 2022, 05:49 pm 2 min read

Bouzkova has won the 2022 Prague Open (Photo credit: Twitter/@MarieBouzkova)

Eighth seed Marie Bouzkova has won the 2022 Prague Open women's singles title after beating Anastasia Potapova in straight sets on Sunday. The 24-year-old Czech Republic star has clinched her maiden singles honor in 2022. This is also her first WTA career singles title. Bouzkova breezed past her opponent, winning 6-0, 6-3. Here we decode the key stats.

Journey Bouzkova's journey in the tournament

Bouzkova started the 2022 Prague Open with a win over 6-2, 7-6 win over Sinja Kraus. In the second round, she beat Dominika Salkova 6-1, 6-2. In the quarter-finals, she downed Oksana Selekhmeteva 6-3, 6-0. In the last four, Bouzkova battled hard against Linda Noskova in a 7-6, 6-3 contest. And now, she defeated Potapova in straight sets.

Bouzkova Bouzkova wins big in first tourney after Wimbledon

With this win, Bouzkova has raced to a 31-10 win-loss record in singles this year. The world number 66 played her first tournament after the 2022 Wimbledon. Notably, she exited in the quarters at Wimbledon, losing against eventual finalist Ons Jabeur. Bouzkova will next be seen at the 2022 Citi Open. She will take on reigning US Open champion Emma Raducanu.

Do you know? 2nd successive win for Bouzkova against Potapova

This is the second successive win for Bouzkova against Potapova in their career H2H meetings to date. Prior to this win, she had beaten Potapova in qualifying round 2 at the 2022 Miami Open. She had won 6-3, 3-6, 6-4.

Potapova Potapova maintains her promising run of form in recent weeks

Russia's 21-year-old Potapova has a 28-17 win-loss record in 2022. Prior to this tournament, she had reached the semis of the 2022 German Open and Ladies Open Lausanne respectively. Potapova has won one title this season in singles. The win came at the WTA 250 event in Istanbul back in April. That was her maiden career WTA singles title as well.