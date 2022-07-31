Sports

Roberto Bautista Agut wins Generali Open: Decoding his career stats

Written by Parth Dhall Jul 31, 2022, 05:29 pm 2 min read

Roberto Bautista Agut won 6-2, 6-2 in the final (Source: Twitter/@atptour)

Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut won the Generali Open in Kitzbuhel after beating Filip Misolic in the final. Roberto claimed a 6-2, 6-2 win over the third seed in the summit clash, winning the 11th ATP title of his career. It was his second tour-level title on clay courts, the first of which came in Stuttgart in 2014. Here are Roberto's career stats.

Journey Generali Open: A look at his run

Roberto secured a 6-1, 6-4 win over Jurij Rodionov in the last 16 clash. He dropped his only set of the tournament in his quarter-final win against Jiri Lehecka (4-6, 7-5, 7-5). The former then defeated his compatriot Albert Ramos-Vinolas to reach the final. Roberto finally thrashed Misolic to win his second ATP title of the ongoing season.

Form Roberto is 27-11 in the season

After his win in Kitzbuhel, Roberto has improved his win-loss record to 27-11. In June, the Spaniard reached the final in Mallorca, a run that included a quarter-final win against world number one Daniil Medvedev. However, the former lost to Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final. In February, Roberto won the ATP 250 event in Doha after beating Nikoloz Basilashvili in the final.

Numbers A look at the notable stats

Roberto registered just the second title of his career on clay courts (first in 2014, Stuttgart). The Spaniard qualified for the third final of 2022. He has reached the summit clash across all courts (hard, clay, grass) in the season. Overall, Roberto reached his the 21st ATP final of his career. Notably, he is undefeated after winning the first set (24-0) in 2022.

Stats Career stats of Roberto

Overall, Roberto has a win-loss record of 363-216 (ATP career). The Spaniard won two titles each in 2014, 2016, 2017, and 2018 as well as one in 2019. A total of eight of his 11 ATP titles have come on hard courts. His triumph in Kitzbuhel has lifted him to number 18 (two spots) in the ATP Rankings.

Information What about his Grand Slam record?

As far as Grand Slams are concerned, Roberto has a win-loss record of 70-36. His best result at a major came in 2019 when he qualified for the semi-finals at Wimbledon. Earlier that year, the Spaniard reached the Australian Open quarter-finals.