India announce squad for Asia Cup; Jasprit Bumrah ruled out

Written by Parth Dhall Aug 08, 2022, 09:15 pm 2 min read

Rohit Sharma will lead India in the 2022 Asia Cup

Indian pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah will miss the 2022 Asia Cup scheduled to be held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) between August 27 and September 11. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), on Monday, informed that Bumrah has suffered a back injury. Meanwhile, senior batters Virat Kohli and KL Rahul return to India's squad for the upcoming tournament.

Information India's squad for Asia Cup

India's squad for Asia Cup: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan.

Bumrah India will miss the services of Bumrah

It is understood that Bumrah's back injury would take some time to heal. He will undergo rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. As per the sources, Bumrah could return for the home limited-overs series against Australia and South Africa slated for September-October. Bumrah last played for India in the ODI series in England. He was rested for the West Indies tour.

Twitter Post Here are the standby players

Notes -

Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel were not available for selection owing to injuries. They are currently undergoing rehab at the NCA in Bengaluru.



Three players - Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel and Deepak Chahar have been named as standbys. — BCCI (@BCCI) August 8, 2022

Talking points Here are the key takeaways

As expected, Bhuvneshwar Kumar will lead India's young pace attack, which includes Arshdeep Singh and Avesh Khan. However, the Indian selectors have dropped the experienced Mohammed Shami, who took 20 wickets at 24.40 in the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. Young leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi gets an extended run after he took four wickets against West Indies in the final T20I.

Details Key details about 2022 Asia Cup

India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan are the five confirmed teams for the 2022 Asia Cup. Besides, a qualifier between UAE, Kuwait, Singapore, and Hong Kong will decide the sixth team for the tournament. The matches at the Asia Cup will be held in the T20 format. The tournament moved from Sri Lanka to the UAE due to mass civilian protests in SL.

India India are the most successful side

India are the most successful side in the Asia Cup in terms of titles. They have won the tournament seven times (1984, 1988, 1990/91, 1995, 2010, 2016, and 2018). India were crowned champions of the only Asia Cup edition that was played in T20 format (2016). The Men in Blue led by former Indian captain MS Dhoni were unbeaten in that tournament.

Twitter Post Here is the schedule

