2022 Commonwealth Games: India finishes with 61 medals

Written by V Shashank Aug 08, 2022

Sakshi Malik won her 3rd straight CWG medal (Photo credit: Twitter/@thecgf)

The 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham have finally concluded. The Indian contingent, comprising nearly 200 athletes, participated in 16 sports at the event. They had a joyous run at the global event, bagging a total of 61 medals, comprising 22 golds, 16 silvers, and 23 bronze. India finished fourth in the overall tally, ranking behind Australia (178), England (176), and Canada (92). Here's more.

Wrestling Indian wrestlers aced the show

India bagged a total of 12 medals in wrestling, the most in any sport in the 2022 Games. The likes of Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, Deepak Punia, Ravi Kumar Dahiya, Vinesh Phogat, and Naveen Malik claimed gold. Anshu Malik was the only silver medallist. Meanwhile, Divya Kakran, Mohit Grewal, Pooja Gehlot, Pooja Sihag, and Deepak Nehra had to content themselves with bronze.

Weightlifting Indian weightlifters post dazzling numbers

India wound up with 10 medals in weightlifting alone, including three gold, three silver, and four bronze. Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, Jeremy Lalrinnunga, and Achinta Sheuli had a gold medal finish. Sanket Sargar, Bindyarani Devi, and Vikas Thakur grabbed silver. Meanwhile, Gururaja Poojary, Harjinder Kaur, Lovepreet Singh, and Gurdeep Singh ended their campaigns with a bronze medal.

Information How did India fare in 2018 Games?

India had managed a total of 66 medals in the Gold Coast. The tally comprised 26 gold, 20 silver, and 20 bronze to finish third overall, behind hosts Australia (198) and England (136).