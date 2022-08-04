Sports

CWG: Tejaswin Shankar claims India's first-ever medal in high jump

CWG: Tejaswin Shankar claims India's first-ever medal in high jump

Written by Parth Dhall Aug 04, 2022, 05:54 pm 2 min read

Tejaswin Shankar is the first-ever Indian to clinch a CWG medal in high jump

On Thursday, Tejaswin Shankar became the first-ever Indian to clinch a medal in high jump at the 2022 Commonwealth Games (CWG) in Birmingham. Shankar won bronze after clearing 2.22m, thereby winning India's first athletics medal at CWG 2022. Hamish Kerr of New Zealand won gold, while Australia's Brandon Starc secured silver. Tejaswin is the present national record holder (2.29m) in men's high jump.

Mark Here's how Shankar won the bronze medal

Shankar easily cleared 2.5m and 2.10m in the opening two jumps before touching the 2.19m and 2.22m mark in his first attempt. Although the Indian failed to clear 2.25m, he claimed the bronze medal after beating the fourth-place athlete in 2.22m. Shankar attempted 2.28m on his last jump, but failed to clear the mark.

Entry Shankar was initially denied entry at CWG

Shankar was initially ignored for the Commonwealth Games, with the organizers rejecting his late entry. The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) then requested the organizers to grant him entry. It received confirmation from the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) and CWG organizers after a Delegate Registration Meeting (DRM). Shankar finally landed in Birmingham mere three days ahead of his event.

Information Information about Shankar

Shankar, who was born on December 21, 1998, hails from Saket in South Delhi. The Indian studied at the Sardar Patel Vidyalaya in New Delhi where he played cricket till the eighth grade. Shankar's father Harishankar, a lawyer, died of blood cancer in 2014. The former soon switched from cricket to high jump and started winning medals professionally.

Information A look at Shankar's achievements

Shankar clinched the gold medal at the Commonwealth Youth Games in Apia in 2015. He had scripted a Games record of 2.14m. The Indian won the silver medal at the 2016 South Asian Games in Guwahati, clearing the 2.17m mark.