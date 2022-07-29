Sports

Commonwealth Games, Women's T20 tournament: Australia beat India

Commonwealth Games, Women's T20 tournament: Australia beat India

Written by Parth Dhall Jul 29, 2022, 06:37 pm 3 min read

Ashleigh Gardner smashed a match-winning 52* (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

A phenomenal knock by middle-order batter Ashleigh Gardner propelled Australia to a remarkable victory against India in the opening match of Women's T20 tournament at the 2022 Commonwealth Games (CWG). The 25-year-old slammed a brilliant half-century, helping the Women in Yellow chase 155 in a match that went down to the wire. Earlier, a hostile spell by Renuka Singh had reduced Australia to 34/4.

Match How did the match pan out?

Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma gave India a solid start after they elected to bat. Although the former departed on 24, Shafali continued with her exploits. Harmanpreet then joined the latter in the middle, adding a watchful 52. India suffered a batting collapse toward the innings' dying stages. Australia Women were tottering on 49/5 before Gardner's magnificent fifty bailed them out.

Gardner A match-winning knock by Gardner

Australia's Gardner played one of the best knocks of her T20I career. She came in the middle after the Aussies lost four wickets for just 34 runs. The right-handed batter shared a crucial 51-run stand with Grace Harris. Gardner took calculated risks, racing to her fifth T20I half-century. She slammed an unbeaten 52 off 35 balls, getting Australia home in the final over.

Renuka Career-best T20I figures for Renuka

Indian pace spearhead Renuka made early inroads in the Australian batting line-up. She dismissed Alyssa Healy, Meg Lanning, Beth Mooney, and Tahlia McGrath in quick succession. Renuka went on to register figures of 4/22, her career-best in T20I cricket. She delivered as many as 16 dot balls during her brilliant spell. Notably, Renuka conceded a solitary boundary (four) in the match.

Do you know? A forgettable record for Australia

As per Hypocaust, this is the first time Australia Women have lost four wickets during the powerplay of a T20 International since 2018. They last encountered this scenario against New Zealand at North Sydney Oval in September 2018.

Knock Harmanpreet leads from the front!

Harmanpreet led India from the front in the first innings. She steadied their ship after they were reduced to 68/2. The Indian captain slammed her seventh half-century in T20I cricket. Harmanpreet finished with 52 off 34 balls, a knock laced with 8 fours and 1 six. Notably, this is now her best score in the format in 2022.

Performers A look at other notable performers

Young opener Shafali bolstered India's innings with a defiant knock (48 off 33 balls). Australian spinner Jess Jonassen took four wickets for just 22 runs in four overs. It was her third four-wicket haul in T20I cricket. Megan Schutt too chipped in with a couple of wickets. India's Deepti Sharma picked two crucial wickets in the form of Rachael Haynes and Jonassen.

Cricket Cricket returns to CWG

Cricket returns to CWG for the first time in over two decades. Edgbaston in Birmingham will play host to the eight-team women's T20 tournament. Notably, cricket last featured in a multi-sporting tournament in 1998. A 'List A' men's tournament was held at the 1998 Commonwealth Games in Malaysia. South Africa won the gold medal in the 50-over event in Kuala Lumpur.