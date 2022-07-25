Sports

Shai Hope attains a majestic feat in his 100th ODI

Written by V Shashank Jul 25, 2022, 03:08 pm 3 min read

Shai Hope is only the fourth Caribbean batter to score a ton in his 100th ODI (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

West Indies' opening batter Shai Hope cracked his 13th ODI ton against India in the second of the three-match series on Sunday. The 28-year-old smashed eight fours and three sixes to guide WI past the 300-run mark (311/6). Most notably, the wicket-keeper batter became only the 10th player to attain a hundred in his 100th match in 50-overs cricket. We decode his stats.

Information Hope joins an elite company!

As stated, Hope is only the 10th batter to score a hundred in his 100th ODI. He has joined the likes of Gordan Greenidge, Chris Cairns, Mohammad Yousuf, Kumar Sangakkara, Chris Gayle, Marcus Trescothick, Ramnaresh Sarwan, David Warner, and Shikhar Dhawan.

Context Why does this story matter?

A 100th game is a landmark achievement for any player across international formats.

Hope, who was struggling for the past six innings, shrugged off the demons to clock a clutch hundred at the Queen's Park Oval.

He has become only the fourth Windies player to slam a ton in his 100th One-Day International.

There's plenty in store for the Caribbean run machine.

Knock 13th ODI ton for Hope

A must-win game called for a batting masterclass from Hope. Batting on 95, Hope smacked a six off Yuzvendra Chahal to register his 13th ton in ODIs. The right-hander bashed eight fours and three sixes in his 135-ball 115. His innings was curtained in the penultimate over, as he lofted a fuller delivery to Axar Patel at deep cover.

2022 Hope's numbers have plunged in 2022 (ODIs)

Hope, who averaged over 60.00 in 2021, has had a modest run by his standards in one-dayers played this year. He has managed 593 runs at 37.12. He has three hundreds and one fifty. He is second only to Shamarh Brooks (613) in terms of most runs for WI in the format. His last five scores read 0, 18, 2, 7, and 115.

vs India Hope's love-affair with India (ODIs)

Hope ranks 11th among the Caribbeans in terms of most runs against India in 50-overs cricket. So far, the stylish batter has stacked up 855 runs at 47.50. He has three hundreds and four fifties, with a best score of 123*. He ranks behind Windies legend Richie Richardson (971). Meanwhile, Desmond Haynes has hoarded the most ODI runs against India (1,357) in this regard.

Career A look at Hope's ODI career

Hope, since making his debut in 2016, has belted 4,193 runs across 100 ODIs. He averages a stellar 49.91 and has maintained a strike rate of 75.11. He has 13 hundreds and 20 fifties. He is currently the 11th-highest run-score for the Windies, ranking behind Gordan Greenidge (5,134). Interestingly, he pipped Zimbabwe's Sean Williams' run count in the format (4,149).

Match How did the second ODI pan out?

West Indies were off to a solid start and were going strong at one stage. However, they were reduced to 130/3. Thereafter, Hope and Nicholas Pooran added a century-plus stand to deflate the visitors. Hope stayed till the 49th over as WI got past 300 runs. In reply, India lost wickets at regular intervals. However, Axar Patel's 35-ball 64* got the job done.