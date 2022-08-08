Sports

CWG, men's hockey: India lose to Australia, win silver medal

Australia thrashed India 7-0 in the final

Australia thrashed India 7-0 in the men's hockey final to win the gold medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games (CWG) in Birmingham. Australia's defense was on display as they denied India any penalty corner till the 56th minute. The Men in Yellow claimed their seventh consecutive CWG gold, while India settled for silver. India finish as the runner-up for the third time (CWG).

Information Nathan Ephraums, Jacob Anderson scored a brace each

Nathan Ephraums and Jacob Anderson scored a brace each in Australia's magnificent win over India in the final. Meanwhile, Tom Wickham, Blake Govers, and Fynn Ogilvie were also among goals. Australia managed to score in each of the four quarters (2-0, 3-0, 1-0, and 1-0).

Streak Australia, the invincibles!

Australia remain the only men's hockey side to have won gold at the Commonwealth Games. They have added a seventh CWG gold medal (1998, 2002, 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, and 2022). Interestingly, the Aussies have conceded just two goals in the CWG finals (beat New Zealand 5-2 in 2022 Manchester). Malaysia and Pakistan have been Australia's other victims in the finals.

Journey How did Australia fare in CWG 2022?

Australia claimed a 12-0 win over Scotland in the first men's Pool A match. The Men in Yellow then beat New Zealand 7-2. Australia consolidated their top spot with a 3-0 win over South Africa. They reached the semi-finals after beating Pakistan 7-0. Australia defeated arch-rivals England 3-2 in the penultimate clash. Lastly, the Aussies thrashed India in the final.

Run India's run at CWG 2022

India beat Ghana 11-0 to start their Pool B campaign in hockey. Post that, the men's team was held 4-4 by England in the second clash. The third match was saw India thrash Canada 8-0. India also beat Wales 4-1 next to reach the semis. The Men in Blue managed to see of South Africa to reach a third final.

Performance India's road to CWG 2022 final

The Indian men's hockey team bagged a historic bronze medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics last year. India stunned Germany 5-4 in their bronze medal match after losing to Belgium in the semis. Post that, India took home the bronze medal in the 2022 Asia Cup. India beat Japan 1-0 in the third place game. South Korea won the gold.