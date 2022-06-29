Bengaluru Airport installs diaper changing room in men's washroom
The Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru was appreciated for its progressive move of installing a diaper changing room in the men's washroom. Most of the diaper changing rooms in airports are attached to women's washrooms as women are only expected to change the baby's diaper. However, this innovative approach has broken the pre-defined gender stereotypes and motivates people to work toward an equitable society.
A tweet celebrating the unique approach went viral recently. A Twitter user wrote, "Needs to be celebrated. Spotted in a men's washroom at @BLRAirport - a diaper change station. Childcare is not just a woman's responsibility." The post got hundreds of comments and more than 1,400 retweets. Bengaluru Airport authorities also replied to the tweet and claimed that the diaper changing rooms are well-equipped.
Needs to be celebrated. Spotted in a men's washroom at @BLRAirport - a diaper change station.— Sukhada (@appadappajappa) June 27, 2022
Childcare is not just a woman's responsibility.
👏🏻✨ pic.twitter.com/Za4CG9jZfR
Netizens appreciated this development by Bengaluru Airport and a flood of tweets were noticed on the microblogging site. Another Twitter user wrote, "I see this in most international airports! But good to see India gradually joining gender role parity construct." Another tweet said, "This should be the norm everywhere rather than the exception." "Our country is changing for good," another Twitterati wrote.
Many Twitter users shared examples of other innovative, convenient, and practical features noticed in different parts of the country. One Twitter user spoke about a diaper changing station dedicated to senior citizens inside the washroom of a food court along the Mumbai Pune Expressway. Another Twitter user wrote a similar diaper changing room was noticed at the men's washroom in Ghatkopar's R City Mall.
This is next to the rather clean loo in the Foodcourt in the Mumbai Pune Expressway. Beat this ! pic.twitter.com/O1UnBZQZ8j— Vasudevan Srinivasan (@VaasuSrinivasan) June 27, 2022
According to the Bengaluru International Airport Ltd. spokesperson, the diaper changing facility has been there in all the washrooms of the airport irrespective of gender for more than five years and it came into the limelight recently. The Bengaluru Airport was recently awarded the title of the best regional airport in South Asia and India at the Skytrax World Airport Awards 2022.