Bengaluru Airport installs diaper changing room in men's washroom

Written by Sneha Das Jun 29, 2022, 01:55 pm 2 min read

A baby diaper changing station was noticed at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport. (Photo credit: Twitter @Sukhada)

The Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru was appreciated for its progressive move of installing a diaper changing room in the men's washroom. Most of the diaper changing rooms in airports are attached to women's washrooms as women are only expected to change the baby's diaper. However, this innovative approach has broken the pre-defined gender stereotypes and motivates people to work toward an equitable society.

Tweet A tweet went viral celebrating the feature

A tweet celebrating the unique approach went viral recently. A Twitter user wrote, "Needs to be celebrated. Spotted in a men's washroom at @BLRAirport - a diaper change station. Childcare is not just a woman's responsibility." The post got hundreds of comments and more than 1,400 retweets. Bengaluru Airport authorities also replied to the tweet and claimed that the diaper changing rooms are well-equipped.

Twitter Post Here's the viral tweet

Needs to be celebrated. Spotted in a men's washroom at @BLRAirport - a diaper change station.



Childcare is not just a woman's responsibility.



👏🏻✨ pic.twitter.com/Za4CG9jZfR — Sukhada (@appadappajappa) June 27, 2022

Development The development was applauded by several netizens

Netizens appreciated this development by Bengaluru Airport and a flood of tweets were noticed on the microblogging site. Another Twitter user wrote, "I see this in most international airports! But good to see India gradually joining gender role parity construct." Another tweet said, "This should be the norm everywhere rather than the exception." "Our country is changing for good," another Twitterati wrote.

Examples Users also shared examples of useful features spotted across India

Many Twitter users shared examples of other innovative, convenient, and practical features noticed in different parts of the country. One Twitter user spoke about a diaper changing station dedicated to senior citizens inside the washroom of a food court along the Mumbai Pune Expressway. Another Twitter user wrote a similar diaper changing room was noticed at the men's washroom in Ghatkopar's R City Mall.

Twitter Post Here are some other replies to the viral tweet

This is next to the rather clean loo in the Foodcourt in the Mumbai Pune Expressway. Beat this ! pic.twitter.com/O1UnBZQZ8j — Vasudevan Srinivasan (@VaasuSrinivasan) June 27, 2022

Feature The feature has been in place for over 5 years

According to the Bengaluru International Airport Ltd. spokesperson, the diaper changing facility has been there in all the washrooms of the airport irrespective of gender for more than five years and it came into the limelight recently. The Bengaluru Airport was recently awarded the title of the best regional airport in South Asia and India at the Skytrax World Airport Awards 2022.