Lifestyle

Here's how to know if your apartment is Vastu-compliant

Here's how to know if your apartment is Vastu-compliant

Written by Lahari Basu Jun 29, 2022, 01:50 pm 2 min read

Vastu rules help you lead a happy and healthy life. (Photo credit: Pixabay)

Searching for a new apartment is a hectic and time-consuming process. It must match your checklist which may include price, location, and Vastu compliance. The apartment you purchase must possess positive vibes for which it's essential to follow certain Vastu rules. Before you sign the dotted lines, consider the following tips from Kalpesh Shah, founder of an astrology app, and his team of astrologers.

#1 Entrance

As per Vastu Shastra, the entrance of your apartment should face the northeast, east, or north. These directions attract success and happiness. The main entrance must have a larger height as compared to the doors of other rooms. Make sure that no garbage or dustbins are placed in the entrance area. Place a natural fabric doormat to absorb the negative energy entering the house.

#2 Kitchen

The kitchen is the soul of your home. Every apartment should have a kitchen designed according to Vastu because the kitchen depicts the fire element, which brings wealth and prosperity to life. The southeast direction of your apartment is an ideal place for a kitchen. You can also place the gas burner in the south, west, or northwest direction of the apartment.

#3 Bedrooms

The master bedroom should be in the southwest. If your apartment has more than one floor, designing the bedroom on the top level on the southwest is fortunate for family members. The children's bedroom plays an essential part in a child's growth and development. Children's beds should be positioned northeast or northwest. The room must be neat and gadget-free to boost attention and intellect.

#4 Bathrooms

There are three locations to construct a bathroom in your flat. The most ideal location is specifically the direction east-south-east. The second best location is south-south-west, and the third location is the west-north-west corner. All three locations are equally favorable and appropriate for the placement of bathrooms. It should not preferably share a wall with your kitchen. You must always keep the door closed.

#5 Apartment colors

Colors may bring prosperity if they are utilized in the right way, otherwise, they can cause issues. Avoid buying apartments that are painted in dark colors as they attract negative energies. On the other hand, light colors like yellow, pink, and orange reflect positive energy. Vastu-compliant apartments enable residents to enjoy happier, wealthier, and healthier lives. A checklist can help you in the process.