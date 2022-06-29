Lifestyle

5 easy cheese salads you'll love

Salads are dear to many, yet there are some ingredients which we have a soft corner for. Cheese rules many gourmet hearts and is often a star ingredient in several dishes. Take a look at these quick and simple salad recipes using different cheese variants. They are nutritious, protein-rich salads that are great for supper, a light lunch, or a snack.

#1 Vegetarian cheddar salad

For the dressing, mix mustard, olive oil, white wine vinegar, honey, salt, and pepper in a bowl and dunk slices of onion into it. Into a large bowl add shredded lettuce, chopped pickled cucumbers, sliced cheddar cheese, and fresh coriander leaves, and mix well. Then pour in the dressing and coat everything before serving. This is a high-protein and colorful Instagram worthy salad!

#2 Broccoli and cheese salad

In a large salad bowl, combine broccoli florets, halved cherry tomatoes, sliced onion, olives, Monterrey Jack chunks, and Cheddar chunks. In another medium bowl, whisk together yogurt, mayonnaise, garlic powder, honey, salt, and pepper. Pour this dressing over vegetables and toss until everything is coated evenly. Cover and chill for a couple of hours and serve this yummilicious salad chilled.

#3 Cheese and bread salad

Mix the mustard with salt, pepper, vinegar, and oil. Butter chopped slices of bread and oven cook for 12 minutes turning them a few times. Cut bacon slices into smaller pieces and cook until crisp. Assemble the salad with shredded lettuce, cheddar cheese, bacon, and bread in one large bowl. Pour the dressing over it and toss to coat it well.

#4 Brussels Sprouts and Parmesan salad

For the dressing, whisk together olive oil, lemon juice, and chopped parsley. Dry roast chili flakes and fennel seeds, add sunflower seeds and chopped almonds to the pan and continue to dry roast for another minute, then add to a large bowl of shredded Brussels sprouts and pomegranate. To this add the dressing, and toss well. Shave Parmesan cheese and mix.

#5 Greek salad

Cut cucumbers, tomatoes, and capsicum into bite-sized chunks, and cut red onions. Whisk together extra virgin olive oil, red wine vinegar, oregano, salt, and pepper. Add the vegetables and olives into a large salad bowl. Pour the dressing and toss it until everything is well-coated. Take a block of feta and crumble it on top. Sprinkle with dried oregano and serve fresh.