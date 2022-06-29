Lifestyle

Cristiano Ronaldo's fitness drill - workout and diet

Ronaldo stresses on drinking enough water and sleeping well in addition to working out and following a good diet to stay healthy

Who wouldn't know of Cristiano Ronaldo, even if they don't play soccer? The living legend is worshipped by millions across the world for his prowess and fitness. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner's fitness routine and diet will definitely give you hope and inspiration to work out to achieve a healthy body and improve your performance if you're an athlete.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been playing football since the age of seven.

He has had minimal injuries unexpected for a strenuous 30yrs long career.

He exercises four hours every day apart from football training. He starts off with a warm-up consisting of cardio in the form of running and limbers up with stretches.

His primary focus has always been on the core and leg muscles.

Like every athlete or gym trainer would say, warming up is crucial before you begin any form of exercise. Ronaldo begins with running, stretching, and cardio warm-up exercises. To ensure all areas of the body are targeted to improve both strength and stamina, he split his gym workout into running, rowing, and weights. He trains five days a week for 3-4 hours.

Each day of training, he focuses on specific body parts and this allows him to target all key areas over the week to get a strong and game-ready physique. On Mondays, he focuses on leg workouts and on Wednesdays on the upper body. Thursdays are to strengthen his quads. On Fridays, he focuses on his stability and core, and Sundays are dedicated to cardio.

Like we always say, sleeping well is as important as drinking enough water to stay fit. Ronaldo has recruited a sleep expert called Nick Littlehales to sleep better, no wonder he takes his health very seriously. Littlehales advises taking five 90-minute 'sleeps' every day - a total of 7.5 hours. Cristiano Ronaldo takes those 90-minute naps in addition to a full night's sleep.

The soccer player has a personal dietician since his Real Madrid days, who recommends he eat six small meals a day - every three to four hours. Ronaldo also stresses that drinking enough water throughout the day is vital. Unsurprisingly, he lives on a high protein diet, with lots of wholegrain carbs, and fresh vegetables, and avoids sugary foods. He's still rocking at 37!