Why and how have K-dramas won over Indians?
Korean dramas have created a throne for themselves, ruling various OTT platforms and becoming a genre altogether over the years. Fans include people from different fields of work and ages gushing over the sweet love stories that have shot to international fame in a matter of a few weeks. Read on to know why people are head-over-heels in love with these subtitled foreign shows.
Sarika Chauhan, whose favorite shows are Hometown Cha Cha Cha and Uncontrollably Fond says, "I'm a millennial and a flagbearer of slow romance. When the lead pair eventually hold hands halfway through the series, it is more emotionally powerful than a full-fledged bedroom scene in an American series." Maybe, writers in Hollywood and Bollywood could take a few notes from K-dramas?
Malvika Saxena, another Koreaboo says, "I love them because of two reasons--no vulgar scenes just pure innocent romance; and the stories are quite unique, especially the ones involving supernatural beings. Her favorite shows are The Inheritors, The Guardian, and The King: Eternal Monarch.
South Korean dramas are bold enough to portray male characters at their most vulnerable, which gives a healthy message to the world about gender equality. Nirvan Choudhury, a Park Seo Joon fan says, "Embracing one's emotions has been a theme in K-dramas. They don't shy away from showing men suffer emotionally and from time to time, even they cry out to release their pain."
"Most series are of a 16 episodes pack, so it makes binge-watching easy. Because of the limited episodes, they can focus more on production quality," expresses Choudhury. Sarika adds, "I love K-dramas because a series lasts only 16-20 episodes. The duration is ideal for telling a complete, linked tale with a powerful buildup and finish. Sometimes, heartbreaking, but it always has a clear ending."
"The makers of K-drama are doing an absolutely amazing job at outdoing their previous works. I've not been able to watch or rather bear other content since 2017," says Rishibha Kumari, a communications professional. "I mostly watch rom-com to enjoy the warmth it offers," she adds. Kinkini Sat, a school student, believes K-dramas are therapeutic, "Their storyline, amazing casting, and everything is so soothing."
While K-dramas are popular for romantic comedies, they also offer a plethora of genres ranging from supernatural, mystery, and psychological horrors. A couple of very distinct features of K-dramas are the portrayal of real grey characters and three-dimensional supporting characters, which most other series or TV soaps fail to achieve. The stories don't revolve around a "hero-heroine" but are well-rounded involving the other characters.