Lifestyle

Why and how have K-dramas won over Indians?

Why and how have K-dramas won over Indians?

Written by Lahari Basu Jun 29, 2022, 11:24 am 3 min read

A still from 'Crash Landing on You' shows actors Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin. Korean dramas have found a huge audience in India over the past decade.

Korean dramas have created a throne for themselves, ruling various OTT platforms and becoming a genre altogether over the years. Fans include people from different fields of work and ages gushing over the sweet love stories that have shot to international fame in a matter of a few weeks. Read on to know why people are head-over-heels in love with these subtitled foreign shows.

Slow romance Oh-so-sweet love stories!

Sarika Chauhan, whose favorite shows are Hometown Cha Cha Cha and Uncontrollably Fond says, "I'm a millennial and a flagbearer of slow romance. When the lead pair eventually hold hands halfway through the series, it is more emotionally powerful than a full-fledged bedroom scene in an American series." Maybe, writers in Hollywood and Bollywood could take a few notes from K-dramas?

Quote More upvotes for innocent romance

Malvika Saxena, another Koreaboo says, "I love them because of two reasons--no vulgar scenes just pure innocent romance; and the stories are quite unique, especially the ones involving supernatural beings. Her favorite shows are The Inheritors, The Guardian, and The King: Eternal Monarch.

Male emotions The 'mard ko dard hota hai' factor

South Korean dramas are bold enough to portray male characters at their most vulnerable, which gives a healthy message to the world about gender equality. Nirvan Choudhury, a Park Seo Joon fan says, "Embracing one's emotions has been a theme in K-dramas. They don't shy away from showing men suffer emotionally and from time to time, even they cry out to release their pain."

Single season Limited episodes and seasons

"Most series are of a 16 episodes pack, so it makes binge-watching easy. Because of the limited episodes, they can focus more on production quality," expresses Choudhury. Sarika adds, "I love K-dramas because a series lasts only 16-20 episodes. The duration is ideal for telling a complete, linked tale with a powerful buildup and finish. Sometimes, heartbreaking, but it always has a clear ending."

Therapeutic They are fun and breezy

"The makers of K-drama are doing an absolutely amazing job at outdoing their previous works. I've not been able to watch or rather bear other content since 2017," says Rishibha Kumari, a communications professional. "I mostly watch rom-com to enjoy the warmth it offers," she adds. Kinkini Sat, a school student, believes K-dramas are therapeutic, "Their storyline, amazing casting, and everything is so soothing."

Three-dimensional characters K-dramas give equal weightage to grey and supporting characters

While K-dramas are popular for romantic comedies, they also offer a plethora of genres ranging from supernatural, mystery, and psychological horrors. A couple of very distinct features of K-dramas are the portrayal of real grey characters and three-dimensional supporting characters, which most other series or TV soaps fail to achieve. The stories don't revolve around a "hero-heroine" but are well-rounded involving the other characters.