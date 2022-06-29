Lifestyle

5 national parks to visit in Greece

Written by Sneha Das Jun 29, 2022, 11:02 am 2 min read

These national parks in Greece will charm you with their rustic landscape and natural beauty. (Photo credit: Flickr)

Located in southeastern Europe, Greece is well-known for its breathtaking mountains, exotic beaches, age-old sanctuaries, lush green forests, and serene lakes that will leave you awestruck. There are also several magnificent national parks in Greece that will allow you to experience the best of Greek beauty and wilderness. Here are five popular national parks in Greece that must be on your travel itinerary.

#1 Mount Olympus National Park

One of the most popular national parks in Greece, Mount Olympus National Park was established in 1938. It was also declared "The Most Important Bird Areas of the European Community" and a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve. It houses the highest mountain peak called Pantheon along with over 50 other peaks. It is also home to over 1,700 plant species including Bosnia pine and deciduous trees.

#2 Pindus National Park

Situated near West Macedonia in the northeastern Pindus mountain range, the Pindus National Park was established in 1966 and spreads across a principal area of 8,300 acres. The park houses over 80 bird species along with wildcats, otters, lynx, and the rare Eurasian bear. It's the perfect place for hiking as the park is home to more than 700 square miles of hiking trails.

#3 Parnitha National Park

Home to Mount Parnitha, the highest mountain near Athens, the Parnitha National Park was established in 1961 and houses a vast variety of bird species. You can find wild tulips here along with lakes, caverns, and gorges. If you are up for some adventure, you can also climb Mount Parnitha which is 1,413 meters in height. There are also several caves within the mountain.

#4 Vikos Aoos National Park

One of Greece's most beautiful national parks, the Vikos Aoos National Park is located in a remote area of western Greece and was established in 1973. Spread across 12,600 hectares, the park is surrounded by dense forests, gorges, lakes, and caverns. The park is home to deer, wolves, and dark-colored bears. Here, you can enjoy several ecotourism activities like mountain biking, boating, and kayaking.

#5 National Marine Park of Alonnisos

The National Marine Park of Alonnisos is one of the first marine parks that was established in Greece in 1992. It was founded to protect the endangered Mediterranean monk seal and other rare seabirds. It is Europe's largest marine protected area that houses around 300 fish species, 80 bird species, and some rare greenery. You can enjoy scuba diving, swimming, and snorkeling here.