5 best national parks to visit in Belgium

Written by Sneha Das Jun 13, 2022

Located in western Europe, Belgium is the perfect place for those who want to be amidst nature and the diverse settings of rich wetlands, and dense forests. There are lots of beautiful nature reserves and national parks in Belgium that make for a perfect vacation Check out five such must-visit places in the country for nature enthusiasts.

#1 Hoge Kempen National Park

Located in the region of Limburg in Belgium, the Hoge Kempen National Park covers around 5,700 hectares of heathland and timberland and stretches across different regions of Zutendaal, Dilsen-Stokkem, As, Genk and Lanaken. Being one of the largest reserves in Flanders, it houses over 7,000 plant and animal species. It is the perfect place to enjoy hiking, horse riding, and mountain biking.

#2 Burdinale and Mehaigne National Park

Named after two streams Burdinale and Mehaigne, the Burdinale and Mehaigne National Park in Belgium is spread across an area of 11,000 hectares in Wallonia. Certain zones of the triangular-shaped park were listed in the Europe-wide Natural 2000 list of extraordinary zones of biodiversity. In 1981, a non-profit association was created to promote Burdinale Valley and the national park was officially recognized in 1991.

#3 Zwin Nature Park

Located on the Belgian-Dutch border of the North Sea coast, the Zwin Nature Reserve was established by Count Léon Lippens in 1952. It is spread across an area of 150 hectares with 61 hectares in the Netherlands. You can watch birds like white storks and osprey during the spring and fall migration. It was declared the "Wetland of National Importance" in 1986.

#4 High Fens - Eifel Nature Park

Spread across an area of 959 square miles, the High Fens - Eifel Nature Park is a cross-border nature park with elements in the German states of North Rhine-Westphalia, Rheinland-Palatinate, and Liege. It was declared a nature reserve in 1957. Covered with pine and spruce firs, you can find the endangered black grouse, wild boar, row deer, lynxes, wildcats, and martens here.

#5 De Zoom-Kalmthoutse Heide

Located on the Belgium-Dutch border, De Zoom-Kalmthoutse Heide is a cross-border nature park that unites two former parks, "De Zoom" in The Netherlands and the "Kalmthoutse Heide" in Belgium. Both these parks joined together extend over 37.50 square kilometers. Mostly covered with heathland, the park houses species like smooth snakes, moor frog, and viviparous reptiles along with butterfly species like Grayline and Clouded yellow.