Lifestyle

5 places to visit near Siliguri

5 places to visit near Siliguri

Written by Lahari Basu May 27, 2022, 12:53 pm 2 min read

You have to go via Siliguri to any of these places. (Photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Siliguri in West Bengal is the doorway to the northeast for the rest of India. Siliguri also gives one access to Sikkim via road. This romantic region is a blend of higher plains and foothills of the eastern Himalayas. There are temples, forests, hills, tea gardens, and many more beautiful places a traveler can visit from Siliguri.

#1 Guwahati

Assam's capital Guwahati is an ancient urban city offering scenic views of the Brahmaputra river surrounded by the mighty Himalayas. While the immense spread of waterbodies might make you feel in a totally different space altogether, the rich culture and flora of the region is a must experience. Visit the Kamakhya temple, Umananda temple, and the Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary famous for one-horned rhinos.

#2 Shillong

Meghalaya's capital city, Shillong is a natural marvel. Spewing greenery all over, the region boasts of striking waterfalls, mesmerizing lakes, a crystal clear river, and Asia's cleanest village. What more could you want to experience on an adventure trip? Shillong and its neighboring region are the essences of northeast India. Do stop by the living root bridges for a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

#3 Gangtok

Gangtok is the go-to place for adventure tourism. If you haven't been there yet, it should be on your bucket list already. The Sikkimese capital is one of the few places where you can ride a yak! Do not miss out on the classic sightseeing of monasteries, viewpoints, waterfalls, and lakes. Gangtok's nightlife is quite bustling as well for those who're interested in partying.

#4 Lataguri

Lataguri is home to lush green forests, wildlife, and ancient history. Visit the Gorumara National Park, and Chapramari Wildlife Sanctuary to spot elephants, gaur, and leopards in their natural habitat. With the Kanchenjunga in the backdrop, it is a sight that'll be etched in your memory forever. Also visit the Buxa Fort which was used by a Bhutanese king to protect the silk route.

#5 Mirik

Mirik has gained popularity for its natural beauty and easy accessibility. The Sumendu Lake is a popular attraction offering a clear view of the Kanchenjunga on the horizon. Only 49km from Darjeeling, Mirik is also known for its plain marshy land Samendu Dhap. Enjoy fascinating sunrise and sunset views at Ramiteydandra, and visit nearby tea gardens, monasteries and temples, and orange orchards.