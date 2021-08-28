Assam Police may have instigated mob attack: Meghalaya DSP

Rahman was dispatched by the district administration on Wednesday to oversee the situation at Umlaper

Meghalaya's Deputy Superintendent of Police Firoz Rahman, who was severely injured in a mob attack at the state's border with Assam, alleged on Saturday the Assam Police that was "battle-ready" sensing trouble in the area did not help him when he was assaulted, which may have been the result of instigation by some of its personnel. Here's more.

Trouble

Some trouble was brewing in the Umlaper area: Rahman

Rahman, posted in the Ri-Bhoi district, was dispatched by the district administration on Wednesday to oversee the situation at Umlaper, a day after local people had gheraoed a camp set up by the Assam Police. "Acting on an information that some trouble is brewing in the area, I and my team immediately left for that place," Rahman said.

Attack

Assam police did not respond to calls for help: Rahman

"On reaching the disputed area, they (the mob) allowed us to enter but while coming back they blocked the road," Rahman added. He said he expected the Assam Police to provide cover but they did not respond to the calls for help. "Local boys started assaulting us. The Nepalis and Karbi people came and started attacking me and my driver," he said.

Situation

Rahman is currently recuperating at a private hospital in Shillong

At present, the police officer is recuperating at a private hospital in Shillong. On Tuesday, a team of the Ri-Bhoi Police and a contingent from Assam reached the Umlaper area after angry residents, mostly Khasis, dismantled a police camp set up in the area when two boys were beaten up the night before.

Assault

If I hadn't run away, they would've killed me: Rahman

Rahman and his team were sent to the area again on Wednesday following reports of fresh trouble. It was at that time that they were attacked. "They started assaulting us and my driver was thrown into the nearby paddy field. Somehow, I managed to run away for safety. If I hadn't run away, they would've killed me," Rahman said.

Injury

'Assam Police personnel were in full gear during the attack'

Rahman also pointed out that the Assam Police personnel were in full gear during the mob attack. "We tried to escape from the area but they (the mob) blocked our vehicle with some other vehicle. They hit me with a stone, and I got five-six stitches. My driver was also badly injured," the police officer said.

Do you know?

Assam and Meghalaya have at least 12 border flashpoints

Assam and Meghalaya have at least 12 border flashpoints, including Umlaper. Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma and Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma have jointly agreed to resolve the long-pending border issue between the two states, having met twice this year.