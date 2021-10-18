West Bengal: BJP youth wing leader killed; TMC under scanner

Mithun Ghosh was gunned down by unidentified assailants in Itahar in West Bengal's Uttar Dinajpur district.

In the latest instance of political violence in West Bengal, Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) youth wing leader Mithun Ghosh was shot dead, allegedly by the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC). In a tweet on Monday, BJP West Bengal President Suvendu Adhikari informed that Ghosh was gunned down by unidentified assailants in Itahar in the state's Uttar Dinajpur district. Here are more details.

Incident

Ghosh was shot dead outside his home

Unidentified assailants shot Mithun Ghosh in front of his house

According to IANS, the incident happened at 11 pm on Sunday when Ghosh was standing in front of his house in Rajgram village. Two bike-borne assailants fired at Ghosh from close range. Ghosh—the district Vice-President of the BJP's youth wing, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha—suffered injuries in his abdomen and was rushed to Raiganj Government Medical College and Hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Reaction

Suvendu Adhikari blames TMC for murder

Suvendu Adhikari blamed the Trinamool Congress for Ghosh's killing. In a tweet, Adhikari wrote, "BJYM VP Uttar Dinajpur dist. Mithun Ghosh has been shot dead by assailants at Itahar. This is TMC's handiwork written all over it." "The bloodthirsty antisocial hound dogs who executed their master's orders would be taken to task when the tide turns," he added.

BJP

Ghosh was being threatened: BJP

BJP Uttar Dinajpur President Basudeb Sarkar claimed that Ghosh was being threatened on his phone by members of a particular political party. He further added that despite the saffron party verbally informing the police and the administration about the threats, no steps were taken. He also claimed that TMC goons are behind this murder, adding that they will lodge an FIR.

TMC

TMC refutes claims; distances itself from incident

Meanwhile, TMC MLA Mosharraf Hossain has claimed that the party has nothing to do with the murder of the BJP youth leader. He said the miscreants fired the shot in the dark at night and there may be a sectarian conflict. He said the police should investigate the matter. He further said that the TMC "does not believe in the politics of murder."

Background

Political violence, killings in West Bengal on the rise

West Bengal has long had a history of political violence and killings. Following the TMC's win in the 2021 elections, post-poll violence and political killings have surged. Currently, the CBI is investigating post-poll violence cases in the state on the Calcutta High Court's orders. An SIT will also investigate the cases. Notably, a leaked NHRC report also blamed the state for the post-poll violence.