Double vaccinated incoming passengers exempted from RT-PCR test in Assam

The order issued by the Principal Secretary, Health, Anurag Goel will come into force with immediate effect

All the COVID-19 double vaccinated incoming passengers have been exempted from the mandatory RT-PCR tests on arrival at airports, railways, and road border points in Assam, according to a directive issued by the state health department on Wednesday. The order issued by the Principal Secretary, Health, Anurag Goel will come into force with immediate effect.

Cost

Cost of RT-PCR testing has been reduced to Rs. 250/person

Passengers who are vaccinated with single-dose or not having any vaccination and those who are symptomatic, even with two doses of vaccines, shall have to undergo mandatory RT-PCR testing at their own cost on arrival in Assam, the order stated. The cost of RT-PCR testing has been, however, reduced to Rs. 250 per person from the earlier Rs. 500 per person.

Order

What did the previous order state?

According to the earlier order, it was mandatory for people with double doses of vaccine to undergo the RT-PCR test on arrival or produce a negative report of the test undertaken within 72 hours prior to arrival. The decision to exempt double vaccinated passengers from the RT-PCR test was taken as COVID-19 positivity has declined considerably, the order explained.

Vaccination

Number of fully vaccinated people has significantly increased

Another reason behind the decision was the number of people with two doses of vaccine increased significantly in the country, it explained. The Assam government had earlier exempted double vaccinated incoming passengers from the RT-PCR tests on June 25 but later withdrew it on July 16 as the number of incoming passengers testing positive, including many who had received both the jabs, had increased.