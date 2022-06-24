Lifestyle

5 best national parks to visit in Germany

Written by Sneha Das Jun 24, 2022, 02:02 pm 2 min read

These national parks in Germany must be explored by nature and adventure travelers. (Photo credit: Pixabay)

Located in Western Europe, Germany combines the old world charm and the modern urban beauty of cities which makes it quite popular among tourists. The magnificent architecture, lively festivals, and picturesque scenery of Germany will surely catch your eye. The country is also well-known for housing several national parks that preserve the green landscape and wildlife. Here are five must-visit national parks in Germany.

#1 Hamburg Wadden Sea National Park

Located on the northern side of Germany, the Hamburg Wadden Sea National Park was established in 1990. The park is spread across an area of around 30,000 acres and mostly consists of coastal mudflats. It also houses a small group of islands in the North Sea: Neuwork, Scharhörn, and Nigehörn. When here, you can enjoy horseriding, birdwatching, and wildlife photography.

#2 Bavarian Forest National park

Located in the southeastern part of Germany, the Bavarian Forest National Park was one of the first national parks established in Germany in 1970. It was expanded in 1997 and now covers an area of 24,250 hectares. The park houses several waterfalls and high-altitude forests with spruce trees. The park has more than 200 kilometers of biking routes and 300 kilometers of hiking trails.

#3 Jasmund National Park

One of the smallest national parks in Germany, the Jasmund National Park is located on the coast of the Baltic Sea in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania. The park is well-known for the famous Rügen chalk cliffs and the Königsstuhl viewpoint which offers a picturesque view over the coast of Rügen. It also houses an ancient beech forest that is perfect for hiking or leisure walks.

#4 Black Forest National Park

Spread across an area of over 10,000 hectares, the Black Forest National Park is located in Baden-Württemberg in southwestern Germany. Established in 2014, the park has cavernous green forests made up of spruce, beech and fir trees. The park houses a vast variety of wildlife including red deer, row deer, black grouses and some rare insect species. You can enjoy trekking and hiking here.

#5 Saxon Switzerland National Park

Established in 1990, the Saxon Switzerland National park is the only national park present in the state of Saxony. Popular for its hiking trails, the park has some dramatic rock formations making it the only rock national park in Germany. Covering an area of over 93 square kilometers, the rugged landscape, and rocky mountains make it perfect for rock climbing, hiking, and mountain biking.