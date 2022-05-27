Lifestyle

Your guide to traveling to Shillong in summer

May 27, 2022

Make your dream of visiting the northeast come true with a trip to Shillong. (Photo credit: Flickr)

Visiting the northeast is a dream of many travelers. You can make that dream come true with a trip to Shillong, Meghalaya. If you're wondering about the weather, political scenario, and accessibility, do not fear, since we are here! We have a full guide prepared for your convenient travel. Here's all you need to know before visiting Shillong this summer.

Accessibility How to reach Shillong

The nearest major airport is in Guwahati, Assam. You can take an Assam State Transport Corporation bus from there to Shillong. The closest railhead is also in Guwahati, and from there you can avail of busses or a cab to reach Shillong. You can also self-drive from Bara Bazar, Guwahati. Take NH 37, then GS Road and enter Kamrup District. Reach Shillong via Nongmynsong.

Weather Summer weather in Shillong

Summers are mild and the perfect time to plan a trip to Shillong as temperatures are soothing. You can enjoy sightseeing under a maximum of 24 degree Celsius during the day and a minimum of 15 degree Celsius at night. However, from June onwards, monsoon sets in, and the waterfalls in the region swell. July is the wettest time and not ideal for travel.

Sightseeing Popular places to visit

Shillong is a beautiful location that boasts green mountains, waterfalls, and lakes. Visit the East Khasi Hills, the Umiam Lake, and the Elephant Falls for sightseeing. It is a must to make a trip to Mawlynnong, the cleanest village in Asia, and witness the living root bridges. Ride a boat in the Dawki river's crystal clear waters. It is an experience of a lifetime!

Lodging Where to stay

Shillong is a safe city for women given that it has a matriarchal culture of the Khasi tribe. If you are traveling by yourself, you can lodge at hostels, or even homestays and experience the local culture and food. Being Meghalaya's capital city, Shillong has plenty of lodging options for you. There are fine hotels, luxury homestays, and mid-range homestays and hostels for backpackers.

Activities Things to do

East Khasi Hills are well-known for its huge rock formation. Consult a guide or a local rock climbing organizer and go rock climbing. Trek and camp in the Mawlynnong rainforest, Khasi Hills, and Dawki. You can ride a horse through the city and up to Shillong peak. Visit the Nh7 Weekender, an annual music and comedy festival, if it's happening during your trip.