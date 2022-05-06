Lifestyle

5 popular places to visit in Ranikhet

Written by Lahari Basu May 06, 2022

Ranikhet draws thousands of tourists every year for its natural beauty. (Photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Ranikhet in Uttarakhand literally translates to "Queen's Meadow." While this place is known for its natural beauty, tourists from Delhi and Chandigarh flock here every year across seasons. Situated at a height of 1869 meters, this cantonment town attracts thousands of mountain lovers. If you have not visited the place yet, here's an overview of what to see and explore in the Queen's meadow.

#1 Jhula Devi Mandir

One of the major tourist attractions in Ranikhet, Jhula Devi Temple is known for its cluster of bells. As per legend, this Durga temple was built in the 8th century. The shrine is considered very sacred and is believed to grant the devotee's wishes. Once a wish comes true, the devotee comes back and ties a bell in the temple premises.

#2 Dwarahat

Situated at an elevation of 1,510 meters above sea level, Dwarahat literally means the "Way to Heaven" in the local tongue. It is famous for a group of 55 ancient temples constructed by the Katyuri kings. The architecture of these temples resembles that of the Gurjari School of Art. You can reach the famous Dunagiri Temple by climbing up 500 steps atop a hill.

#3 Bhalu Dam

Bhalu Dam is a reservoir surrounded by forest hiking trails. Constructed during the British Raj, this spot is perfect for picnics and camping. This hidden beauty is also one of the best places in Ranikhet for bird watching. Photographers will love to trek here and walk along the dam for some picture-perfect shots of nature and some langurs hanging around.

#4 Chaubatia Gardens

Chaubatia Gardens, located at a height of 1800 meters, offers very pleasant views of the region. The orchard cultivates various fruits and is spread over 600 acres. It's a green haven, an escape from your busy and noisy life in the city. It is home to the Horticultural Research Institute of India and tourists can purchase fresh native produce from here.

#5 Upat Golf Course

One of the highest golf courses in Asia, Upat Golf Course is also known as Ranikhet Golf Course. It is situated only 6 km away from Ranikhet bus stand and is looked after by the Kumaon Regiment. It is famous for the panoramic views of the snowcapped mountains and surrounding forests. This 9-hole course also holds a few domestic tournaments.