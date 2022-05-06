Lifestyle

5 offbeat places near Chandigarh

5 offbeat places near Chandigarh

Written by Lahari Basu May 06, 2022, 10:58 am 2 min read

Chandigarh is very close to Himachal Pradesh, hence mountains are just a few miles away. (Photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Thinking of how to beat the heat living in Chandigarh? Well, why not plan a weekend trip for every week? Located very close to the Himalayas, Chandigarh is blessed with incredible connectivity to the mountains which promise a respite from the scorching summer heat. With Himachal Pradesh being the closest destination, let's check out some offbeat places to get away and chill.

#1 Fagu

Situated at an elevation of 2500 meters, Fagu is about 130 km from Chandigarh. This village is the perfect weekend getaway from your city life. It looks magical as it is always enveloped in fog. You'll get the same feeling as of Darjeeling, with clouds floating next to you. The greenery and the sight of snow-capped mountains make Fagu a very romantic spot.

#2 Shoghi

Shoghi is a serene town in Himachal Pradesh, away from the maddening crowd of tourists. This place is about 100 km from Chandigarh. A little away from Shimla's summer crowd, Shoghi's natural scenic beauty will have you captivated for sure. You can go trekking, hiking, and camping here, besides visiting local temples, the Viceregal Lodge, and shopping for souvenirs.

#3 Theog

Theog, about 140 km from Chandigarh has everything a popular hill station has to offer just without the crowd of tourists pooling in. Sitting at an elevation of 1965 meters, Theog is a town of five Ghats, namely Prem Ghat, Rahi Ghat, Deori Ghat, Bagaghat, and Janoghat. You can go hiking to Shail Tibba and Kanag when in Theog.

#4 Parwanoo

This is probably the closest to Chandigarh among the rest. The entry point for relatively famous tourist destinations Kasauli and Pinjore, Parwanoo is famous for its fruit orchards and natural beauty. You can take a ride on the cable car to the Tiber Trail resort, and visit the cactus garden, local temples, the Gurkha Fort, and the fruit orchards.

#5 Barog

Just 60 km from Chandigarh on the Chandigarh-Shimla route, Barog is a relaxed town offering breathtaking views of mountain peaks and lakes in the Solang Valley. Situated at a height of 1860 meters, Barog is highly non-commercial compared to its nearest neighbors in the state of Himachal Pradesh. Barog is a place for those in search of quietude and relaxation.