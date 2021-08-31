Uttarakhand: BJP Minister suggests 'app to divert rain'; gets mocked

Written by Sagar Malik Twitter Last updated on Aug 31, 2021, 04:57 pm

Uttarakhand Minister claims an app to regulate rainfall is being developed.

Uttarakhand Minister Dhan Singh Rawat has grabbed attention after a video of him went viral on social media, where he was heard talking about a mobile application to "regulate excessive rainfall." He hinted that the state government is working to develop such an app. His bizarre comments left social media users perplexed and leaders of the Opposition Congress party took a dig at him.

Context

'Many states will benefit from such an app'

In the video, Rawat said, "An app is being developed that will help control and divert excess rainfall in a place." He added that he would make a presentation to the central government about the app. "If the Government of India approves the proposal, I think many states will benefit from it." However, it is not clear when the video was made.

Criticism

'Should get Bharat Ratna': Congress's Harish Rawat slams him

Many people shared the video on social media, questioning Rawat's statements. Meanwhile, Harish Rawat, senior Congress leader and a former Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, took a jibe at the Minister. He sarcastically remarked that Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami should recommend the Bharat Ratna award for his Cabinet colleague. "Shri Pushkar Dhami ji should refer his name," he tweeted.

Twitter Post

Here is the tweet by Harish Rawat

Reactions

'No shortage of entertainment'

Congress member Gaurav Pandhi tweeted, "Any app which can help share sanity & intellect? Sharing is caring! BJP Senior leader & Minister in Uttarakhand, Dhan Singh Rawat says he can control rainfall via an app & send rains to other states experiencing lesser rainfall." "There is no shortage of entertainment," tweeted another Congress leader Garima Mehra Dasauni.

Information

Who is Dhan Singh Rawat?

Dhan Singh Rawat is a Cabinet Minister in Uttarakhand, handling Education, Health, and Disaster Management portfolios. He has earned master's and doctoral degrees from the Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University in Srinagar, Uttarakhand. He was earlier this year considered one of the frontrunners for the CM post, after former CM Trivendra Singh Rawat's resignation. Uttarakhand will go to polls next year.